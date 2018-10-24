Last year, "The Greatest Showman" gave audiences a fictionalized look at the circus world. For something even more entertaining — and free of karaoke takes on "This is Me" — head to the surreal circus Thursday at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
The fanfare is part of its Surrealist Masquerade, now in its third year. This annual fete is the season closer for the popular Art After Dark series. Sponsored by Moneywise Wealth Management, the gatherings raise funds to benefit the museum as well as its exhibitions and educational programs.
While last year's masquerade took inspiration in part from the famed 1972 party of eccentric socialite Marie-Helene de Rothschild, who counted artist Salvador Dali among her guests, this year there's some festive big-top flair.
Erwin Ledford, the museum's marketing coordinator, said that the team was inspired by the work of Charles Arnoldi, currently on display in a 50-year retrospective of the artist. The "grandeur of the individual works, the playfulness of materials, and the saturated reds, yellows and blues" evoked the world popularized by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. That evolved further in an exploration of European circuses of the 1920-1940s and the surrealists' fascination with them.
"As we began research for the third annual Surrealist Masquerade, we had already narrowed down a circus theme, a favorite topic for the early surrealists and we wanted to fully understand this connection," Ledford wrote in an email.
The team revisited the Surrealist Manifesto, written in 1926 by André Breton, and and explored “Bureau of Surrealist Research,” an office that Breton and his fellow surrealists opened in Paris the same year.
Members of the public could visit daily, unburdening themselves of the memories of unsettling dreams or nightmares. Those confessions fueled the creativity of the surrealists who, already fascinated by circus and similar imagery, used them as a platform to bring this vision to life.
The museum has again tapped the talent of costume designer Jenny Vaughan to transform the sculpture garden, this time into a surreal circus complete with a tent for guests to dance under.
" ... This year many of the elements are interactive and very playful," Ledford wrote. "Installations includes a fun house, a confessional — where guests can divulge secrets, a mylar installation reminiscent of Andy Warhol’s Silver Clouds of the 1960s and a few other surprises."
Enthused cocktails will be sold by Tiki-Ko, which took inspiration from the theme for its libations. Bar co-owner Roy Scarazzo shared the descriptions:
The Barnum’s Feejee Mermaid ($9) is based on the infamous object displayed by the great showman consisting of the torso and head of a young monkey sewn to the back half of a fish.
"This is no humbug, it’s the genuine artifact. Plantation Xaymaca Rum, honey syrup, fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt."
The second is Topsy's Vengeance ($9), an homage to the circus elephant who was famously electrocuted on film.
"Gin, Cherry Herring, fresh lemon juice and champagne with a spritz of lemon bitters. Too many of these and you’ll be seeing the ghosts of vengeful elephants."
(For those who prefer beer, mixologists will serve Lucky Buddha beer ($6) as well.)
Bakersfield native Patrick Jimenez aka DJ PatSolo will play "an eclectic arrangement of music genres, mixed with a feel good vibes to get people moving."
Ledford said 130 people attended last year's masquerade but, based on the response to Concert in the Garden and Poetry in the Gallery events earlier this year, that number could double.
Guests can dress to the nines with masks and costumes or just come as they are, Ledford said.
"Inspiration can be found everywhere, your garage, kitchen, closet but costumes are not necessary. Grab a hat, grab a mask, don’t grab anything! Just come to see what has inspired others."
