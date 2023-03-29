Three-ring entertainment for Fool's Fete

Prepare for an evening of spectacular amusement with the Fool's Fete, the latest outing from the creative outfit Symbiosis.
Bolstered by the success of its inaugural immersive experience, Orgasms of Fury, last month, the group forged ahead with another project, which had concurrently been in development.
Fool's Fete, which will bring attendees to a place where 1930s-era circus meets a sultry lounge for "an evening of riveting theater, art, fashion and music," pulled together a bigger creative team.
Amelia Gall worked with Gabriela Alexander and Isabelle Herndon of Vogue-ish Boutique on developing a theme. From there, they connected with performer Ethan LaCaro and his partner, Melissa Elizalde to flesh out the concept of the Fool, "a hopeful jester yearning for stardom," who alongside talented circus chums, takes the audience through the show's elements: an art gallery, runway shows, performance art and a performance by Thee Lovecult Band.
LaCaro will play the titular fool in the production overseen by Elizalde.
"From there, we let them conceptualize the performance," Gall said. "We've just given everybody their aspect of it all, which has been really, really beautiful."
"Oh, yeah," Herndon added. "So much collaboration. It has been cool."
In her director's notes, Elizalde wrote that "guests will feel transported to a 1930 circus. Our theatrical elements will aim to bring joy and excitement to all that join us, and our guests will get to fully immerse themselves in our world.
"It's very important to provide an escape from reality when attending any Symbiosis event."
"In a general sense, we definitely want people to feel like they're not in Bakersfield," Herndon said. "And we want to try something that's not normally done here. So I think combining all of the elements that we've combined for one event, the goal is to ... transport you just for one night."
Guests, who are encouraged to dress to the nines, will enter the world that was created inside a packing warehouse starting at 7 p.m.
The gallery, which will include visual artworks from Kirstin Coleman, Rachel Keene, Skyla Loveland, Jake Tovar, Penellope Dills, Alex Biternas, Adam Montoya, Jon Nack and Ramiro Mora, will be on display for the hour before attractions begin at 8 p.m.
There will be a performance by the Fool that will set the stage for the events to come. It will be followed by two runway shows, which will be divided by another performance by LaCaro.
Herndon said each runway will feature a particular look inspired by the narrative.
"(There are) two very distinct looks that will tie into the Fool's journey, as Melissa does a great job of telling us. Basically, the first look is very marionette doll-like, a lot of frills. It all ties into the fool dreaming of having his own circus and being the ringleader one day.
"And then, following the roller coaster of emotions of the Fool, the second look turns to a very dark ... sultry kind of polar opposite of the beginning look, as the fool is getting frustrated. And I don't give too much away but he's frustrated ..."
"Frustrated that he can't be as successful as his chums," Gall added.
Alexander and Herndon created two different looks for each of the 11 runway models, finding secondhand pieces — sourced from Los Angeles vintage and thrift shops as well as Howard's in Oildale, which is known for costumes. They also helped shape the overall style of the entire crew, just as they did for last month's event.
"On top of designing and styling the entire runway, Gabby and Isabel have taken on the task of styling our entire team as well," Gall said. "So they're doing everything from costumes to our crew's outfits as well, which is going to be quite amazing to see."
After the fashion and theatrical performances, the show will conclude with an hourlong set from Thee Lovecult Band, which includes members John "Love" Irwin, Adrien Díaz, Justus the Mystic and Joni Haup.
"Our beautiful band, they're so special," Gall said. “They are special for more than just their music, too."
Along with having a fun night out, organizers are hoping people leave feeling inspired, helping raise the energy level of the creative community, and that they continue to foster love "for experiences like this and love for the artists to make it happen."