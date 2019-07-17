While the summer might be slowing down with other events (especially anything outdoors), the local theater scene is as active as ever.
That's good news for theater fans looking for something to see, but the busy schedule could require a few hard decisions. In addition to the Gaslight Melodrama's new "Milligan's Island" and two shows at Stars theaters, there are still three more productions we haven't yet told you about.
'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
There's a reason Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" has become a classic but whether you've seen the play a dozen times before or have only ever heard of it, the Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department production of the play is worth checking out before it ends its run this weekend.
"Joseph" is a colorful reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers, their father and, of course, the coat of many colors.
The play is a combined production by BC's theater, voice and orchestra programs. This is the third year the different groups were able to team up for a summer show, said the play's director, Brian Sivesind.
Throughout the school year, each of the three programs has its own events, but Sivesind and musical director Jennifer Garrett were able to work with department chair John Gerhold to get the three to work on one production.
"The wonderful thing about the summer musical is the combination of all of the programs coming together to create one special production," Sivesind said in an email. "The live orchestra is amazing, the actors get vocal training from Dr. Garrett, and they get acting training from me. It's a wonderful experience, and we've got a few students who have been in the show all three years."
The collaboration extends behind the scenes, too, with a summer tech class led by Kevin Ganger building the set and running the production, Sivesind said.
One change this production made is in the character of the Narrator, a role usually played by one woman. The BC play has four people sharing the role, which Sivesind said has allowed for "some pretty spectacular harmonizing and active storytelling."
The final three shows are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission or $10 for students, staff, seniors and veterans. Buy tickets at the door 30 minutes before the show or online at Eventbrite.com (just search the title of the play).
"Overall, it's an incredible experience for everyone involved," Sivesind said. "This particular production is fun for the entire family. It's lighthearted, with tons of singing and dancing, and a whole lot of spectacle."
Find the play in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theatre on the BC campus at 1801 Panorama Drive.
'The Revolutionists'
There are all kinds of revolutions but the one at the heart of Bakersfield Community Theatre's new play is the one that happened in France in 1793.
"The Revolutionists," directed by Rebecca Worley, will take the stage at BCT for three shows this weekend, one at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Written by Lauren Gunderson, the comedic play tells the story of four real women trying to survive the Reign of Terror: playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle.
"When I first read this script ... I knew I had to direct it," Worley said in an email. "It spoke to me. It made me laugh. It made me think about what is going on in our society today and how it parallels what happened to these women in the French Revolution."
Though the play is a comedy, it has poignant moments, Worley said, highlighting the relationships women build during hard times.
Tickets are $14 for general admission or $10 for seniors, students and military. Buy them at the door when the box office opens an hour before show time, online at bctstage.org or by phone at 831-8114.
BCT is at 2400 S. Chester Ave.
'Aladdin Jr.'
The 2019 live-action "Aladdin" is still in theaters but if you want another take on the story, head to the Bakersfield City School District Education Center this weekend.
The Bakersfield Youth Fine Arts Academy and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will have two shows of its "Aladdin Jr." production, one at 7 p.m. on Friday and another at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The play is a condensed version of the Disney movie and features favorite characters like Aladdin, Jasmine, Iago, Jafar and the Genie. It is also set to include the official magic lamp from the Broadway production as part of Disney Theatrical Licensing's "Pass the Lamp" initiative. After the local play, the lamp will be passed on to another production.
The play is open to the public, with tickets available for $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door. To buy tickets, call 325-3730 or go to bgclubsofkerncounty.org. The center is at 1300 Baker St.
