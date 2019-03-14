Joy to Bakersfield! Three Dog Night is coming to town later this year.
The rock band will play at the Fox Theater on Nov. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. and range from $37 to $72.
Formed more than 50 years ago, Three Dog Night is known for songs like "Joy to the World," "Black and White," "Shambala," "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)" and "One." The band continues to make new music, including 2017's "This Is Your Captain Calling" and 2009's "Heart of Blues."
Those who don't want to wait until Friday to get their tickets can use the code "JOY2CA" to get them today.
For tickets and more information, go to thebakersfieldfox.com, call 324-1369 or visit the box at 1700 20th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.