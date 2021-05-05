This Second Saturday sizzles

The weather’s not the only thing heating up downtown. Second Saturday events are coming in hot this weekend with gift ideas and activities for Mom.
On the second Saturday of the month, The Hub of Bakersfield's initiative encourages residents to head downtown and support businesses and restaurants on the second Saturday of the month.
Each month's map is posted at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com detailing the latest specials, experiences and discounts.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The Hub has teamed with the museum for a Concert in the Garden featuring Bakersfield College Jazz Combos. BC jazz students and faculty will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the museum's Tejon Sculpture Garden. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and sit outside to listen to the live music. For more on BC Jazz Combos, visit bcjazz.org.
Visitors can also view the current exhibitions and take part in an all-ages art project that explores rhythm and repetition of form inspired by "He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother," a sculpture from BMoA's permanent collection by Bakersfield native Frank Turner. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.): The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charlotte White will offer free classes to make Mother's Day cards. The children's session is from 1 to 2 p.m.; while adults can try their hand at creating from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Beacon Studios (905 19th St.): Get picture perfect for Mom with a Totally '90s portrait session ($35) with a rose background from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book a time slot at @fancys1hrphoto on Instagram. The photography studio will takeover the Bakersfield Second Saturday's Instagram live at noon for a behind-the-scenes look.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the shop will have vegan Mother's Day treats for sale and will give away a free bonus floral arrangement from House of Flowers for the first 10 customers.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.): Open from 2 p.m. to midnight, Bottleshock will offer guests a free sample of the new Tin City hard cider slushie with purchase of anything on the menu.
Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the showroom will host a sidewalk sale with select items between 30%-60% off.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): The downtown coffee shop is partnering with Bike Bakersfield for a bike parts swap meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your own to share or pick up what you need to get your bicycle in good working order. Bike Bakersfield will go live on Instagram at 11 a.m. to give people a look at the swap. Those ready to ride can head out at 3 p.m. for a downtown bike ride starting at 3 p.m.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): Shop at its Downtown Trading Post and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with new vendors Blue Magnolia (bread) and Antipasti LA (Italian cheeses and fresh pasta).
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the floral shop will offer a Mother's Day card craft and help you find some last-minute gifts for the moms in your life.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.): Shop for Mom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m inside the shop (with discounts of 10%-50%) or at the pop-up outside featuring 18-plus vendors including Big Al's BBQ and fresh flowers from La Vie En Rose Designs.
Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sales throughout the mall.
Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110): Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the local artisan studio and boutique run by artist Nanette Bonilla will feature more than two dozen local vendors including special guests for Saturday with gifts for moms, grads and dads.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Open 11 a.m. to midnight, the hotel's Brimstone bar and restaurant will offer buy one, get one on its shared bites menu, which includes soft sourdough pretzel, smoked chicken nachos, muhammara hummus, poke chips, Maine lobster sliders and gochujang Buffalo wings.
Rags to Rescue (234 H St.): The secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with unique gift ideas for Mother's Day. Enter to win a drawing (by 3 p.m.) for a $30 gift certificate to Applebee's to treat Mom.
San Rucci Winery: From noon to 4 p.m, the winery will hold a pop-up tasting outside of The Kitchen (1317 20th St.) with something special for the moms in the group. Tastings are $15 per person; reserve your spot at sanrucci.com/reservation.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Open 2 to 8 p.m., the tasting room will offer an extra special Mother's Day wine pairing ($35) featuring desserts from Taste Bakery: marcona almond-rosemary pesto pound cake paired with chardonnay; Tlo's reserve viognier paired with a mini shortbread cookie bouquet including an orange zest-glazed cookie, a goat cheese lavender cookie, and a white chocolate dipped rose cookie; a peach cobbler paired with its petite sirah; and a mixed berry custard-sugar cookie paired with Tlo's cabernet sauvignon.
New local pop-soul band Caliluna — featuring musicians Amy Adams, Ryan Fergon, Jean-Luc Slagle and Skylar Ocean — will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Reservations are recommended for both the pairing and live music. Call 864-7086, visit tlowines.com or book via Tlo's Facebook (facebook.com/tlowines) or Instagram (instagram.com/tlowines) pages.