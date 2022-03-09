This Second Saturday all about local love

Like March, this Second Saturday is "in like a lion," as downtown roars to life with activities and shopping opportunities.
The monthly event, organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, continues to grow with more businesses and organizations getting on board.
What follows is a sampling of events. For a complete rundown, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
Supporting local really hits home with the All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-Up, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.).
The pop-up was organized by photographer and lifelong Bakersfield proponent Felix Adamo, who will bring a new line of Bakersfield Twang and honky-tonk T-shirts, Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters.
“It’s great to see people taking pride for Bakersfield as their hometown, especially a younger generation with their artwork and talents adding to that pride," he said in a news release. "When I first created my 'Bakersfield Twang’ notecards 25 years ago, it was tough to find Bako merchandise — but now, we can theme a whole pop-up with a wide variety of Bakersfield items. That says a lot about how far we’ve come and that we’re proud of 'Being Bako.'"
Joining him is his wife, Teresa Adamo, author of the "Indy, Oh Indy" children’s book series featuring beloved local settings, landmarks and products.
The series' illustrator, Jennifer Williams-Cordova, will also have her SUN-FUN-STAY-PLAY buttons for sale.
Jocelyn Dimaya of Jocelyn Shares will have new Bakersfield Block T-shirts for children and adults as well as art prints, zipper pouches and magnets.
And rounding out the local group is Kinley McCaa of Kinley M Designs, who is bringing mugs, T-shirts, sweatshirts, totes, candles and mugs.
“Bakersfield has so much to offer in agriculture, music and local makers — that’s what really inspired me to create 'Locally Grown' and BAKO merch," she said in the news release. "I’m so grateful for the support I have received here.”
Eat Street, a rotating food truck colony curated by The Hub, returns this month with food trucks setting up at 18th and N streets (not far from the 17th Place Townhomes) from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Artists Seeking Knowledge will set up again outside Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.), offering art demonstrations, children's face painting with Deidre Hathor, art for sale and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will hold an Instagram takeover of the Second Saturday account at noon.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer guests a free chance to make their own necklace, inspired by Chuck Arnoldi's "Necklace for Joan," part of the current exhibition "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection." The staff from the Kern County Library will hold a children's book reading at 10:30 a.m. The museum will also release the latest episode of the BMoA podcast with exhibiting artist Lita Albuquerque
Along with its usual farmers market vendors, The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will also host a pop-up experience from Edible Schoolyard Kern County (ESYKC) for March Nutrition Month.
The goal is to help local families learn more about how to make healthful and nutritious dietary choices. ESYKC educators will share mini-lessons including live food preparation demonstrations and planting a seed, which you can take home to watch it grow. They will answer questions about growing and preparing food from the fruits, vegetables and herbs cultivated in their garden and will also provide food samples for attendees to taste some of their favorite recipes.
Registered dietitians from Adventist Health will also be available to answer nutrition-related questions.
In honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday this month, Charlotte White at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.) will guide visitors through a free session on creating Dr. Seuss characters, with a children's session at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., also has a small works show and Youth Art Month exhibition on display.
Get your St. Pat's celebration going early with a free craft project from House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also pick up a schedule of spring workshops.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) is hosting an outdoor 25 pop-up vendors along with its 65-plus vendors inside the shop including Five O Two Cafe, which will offer a free coffee drink with the purchase of a 12-ounce bag of coffee beans.