Don't be koi — there's plenty to see at this weekend's Bakersfield Fall Home Show. That includes the decorative fish, as well as home decor, electronics, specialty items and even collectibles at the Old Time Peddler's Faire, also taking place at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
More than 300,000 are expected to attend over the show's three-day run, looking for ideas for their next project for their home or garden. Over 500 exhibits with a plethora of vendors will be on hand to answer questions and show attendees the latest and greatest products in their fields. Categories include home interiors and exteriors, gardens, pools and spas, kitchen and bath, contractors, arts and crafts, air conditioning and heating, windows, outdoor products specialty products and more.
The Old Time Peddler's Faire will fill building 1 with a variety of vintage goods such as furniture, clothing, jewelry, military and garden items, architectural pieces, lighting and more.
Lindsay Ono, known as “The Plant Professor," will host seminars all weekend with topics including designing with beauty, going au naturel in the garden, yard art and tabletop gardens.
If you can, check out Friday's "Happy Hour": Those who have their afternoon free can get in 4 to 7 p.m. for $5, instead of the regular $10. No other discounts can be used during that time. Seniors get in for $5 all day Friday. Bring nonperishable food item for $2 off admission. Donations will benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners.
For more information, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com.
