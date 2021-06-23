There flows the neighborhood: Oleander Pride brings community together

Expect a big welcome to the "gayborhood” on Saturday with the return of the Oleander Pride walk and drive event. Based on the positive response to last year’s inaugural gathering, residents of the downtown neighborhood have rallied for a morning of activities, support and more.
That neighborhood nickname is something Olivia Garrison talked about last year for the first-ever Oleander Pride. As an Oleander resident, she said it's shown itself as a place in Bakersfield where the LGBTQ community has strong support.
About 100 people walked or drove around the neighborhood last year, enjoying the decorations and colorful displays outside homes and in public spaces.
This year's event should draw more people as many are now more comfortable in larger gatherings.
"I am expecting a bigger turnout," Garrison said. "It's still a homegrown event. That's what we're calling it. We're coming together as a community, having a walk around the neighborhood. It's going to be pretty much the same in that sense."
One thing that will be different is the start time. With an expected high above 100 degrees on Saturday, organizers opted to make this a morning event, kicking off at 9 a.m. at Beale Park.
People will be able to check out the informational booths, including The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity and Kern Behavioral Health, as well as vendors with queer-themed makeup, wine, apparel and more.
At 10 a.m., attendees can begin the walk or drive. Garrison said many people opted to drive last year to maintain social distancing but decked out their vehicles and honked positively along the route.
Maps will be available to guide people to points of interest, which include existing Creative Crossing Co-Create murals, which are peppered throughout the neighborhood, as well as decorated homes and temporary chalk art created just for the event
Creative Crossing Co-Create was tapped to help with the chalk art that will be part of the scavenger hunt.
Mario Gonzalez, one of the art group's members, said they were given open guidelines on what to create.
"They just wanted something prideful and colorful," he said. "No political stance. We're here to celebrate everybody and show the inclusivity of Bakersfield. Just be prideful with it and show us your pride."
Along with Gonzalez, other artists who volunteered their time include Sarah Cooper, Sarah Emery, Darla Kendrick, Jennifer Williams, Ramiro Hernandez, Jennifer Ayala, Julie Gonzalez, Michelle Costa, Jennifer Beltran, Tania Diaz, Jilian Fowler, Minami Marina, Juana Melgoza, Evelyn Dominguez, Miguel Rodriguez and Danielle Velling.
All will complete their work by Friday evening to be ready for the morning event.
Gonzalez said depending on the location, some can't work too far ahead if they're contending with sprinklers, which can turn a chalk masterpiece into a river of running color.
"That can be OK, but a day-old river is no good," Gonzalez said.
Park Way will feature the most chalk art but other work will be on display on Sunset Avenue, San Emidio Street, Oleander Avenue and additional locations.
Walkers can make their way back to the park around 11 a.m. where the scavenger hunt winner will be awarded along with other raffle drawings.
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Garrison said she was humbled by the turnout last year of supportive people in a county that can be regarded as noninclusive. She looks forward to seeing everyone in the neighborhood this weekend.
"In every neighborhood in Bakersfield, there are LGBTQ people. We are here and important members of this community. With so many of us who call Bakersfield home, it's exciting to have an event that is welcoming.
"It's called Oleander Pride, but we welcome everybody. Even if you just want to drive by. We encourage people to come out and experience the joy."
Oleander Pride starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave. The walk or drive around the neighborhood is at 10 a.m., with raffles back at the park at 11 a.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/oleanderpride.