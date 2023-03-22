 Skip to main content
The trucks stop here: Children can enjoy close-up look at Touch-a-Truck event

The popular Touch-a-Truck event returns to Beale Memorial Library on Saturday, offering parents and caregivers a much-needed break from the "don't touch that!" routine.

This joint effort of the Kern County Library, County Administrative Office and Public Works Department will bring dozens of service and community vehicles to the parking lot for attendees to observe, explore and, as the event name states, touch.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

