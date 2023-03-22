The trucks stop here: Children can enjoy close-up look at Touch-a-Truck event

The popular Touch-a-Truck event returns to Beale Memorial Library on Saturday, offering parents and caregivers a much-needed break from the "don't touch that!" routine.
This joint effort of the Kern County Library, County Administrative Office and Public Works Department will bring dozens of service and community vehicles to the parking lot for attendees to observe, explore and, as the event name states, touch.
"It's a great time. We’re prompting it as a hands-on learning experience," said Brenna Smith, a librarian at Beale.
Smith attended the last Touch-a-Truck in 2019 as a parent with her then-4-year-old son. Although she is on the organizing end this time, she still considered the interests of her 8-year-old and 14-month-old in planning all-ages activities.
Among the vehicles is a video game trailer from Game Pro, the kind that can be set up at parties for groups to play on a variety of consoles.
The display will also include an ambulance, California Highway Patrol vehicle, a race car, tow truck, road maintenance motor grader, Class 8 tank truck and other
"They're not something that we see every day and they can get up close and personal," Smith said.
"Kern County Superintendent of Schools will bring an electric school bus. While we have kids riding the school bus every day, they don't necessarily get to see that kind. There will be a 5-ton military troop carrier, just an enormous vehicle. ... a fire truck and a garbage truck."
"The people that drive those vehicles will be there and they'll be able to ask them questions."
The Young Marines will also have a pull-up bar to test your physical fitness and challenge one another.
"We have a librarian here who said he's excited to do that," Smith said.
After exploring the trucks, attendees can head inside where the fun continues. The lot activities end at 1 p.m. but the library remains open until 2 p.m.
Smith said, "They can come into the library where we'll have interactive learning stations — Legos, crafts, thumbprint art."
Inside the library will offer themed activities such as making a vehicle costume, truck trivia, egg carton bus craft and slot car racing, courtesy of Track Time Hobbies.
"They'll be in the auditorium. The racing is on a premade track where the car is magnetized. They can accelerate and decelerate around the track."
There will also be storytime readings, selfie stations and a movie and a craft area, all likely keeping to the event theme.
"Hopefully we've planned enough so it won't be too busy (at any one station)," Smith said. "We’re pretty spread out. For crafts, there will be plenty of tables available and story time is in a large children's area."
Food vendors will be on hand to keep spirits high with options such as Get It Twisted (fried spiral-cut potatoes with toppings), La Rosa Fruit Bars & Ice Cream, Poppi's Pastrami & More, El Churro Loco and FireWater Cocinita (Mexican food and agua frescas).
Many young attendees won't walk away empty-handed. The Kern Literacy Council and United Way of Kern County teamed up to offer free books (while supplies last) to help children build their home libraries.
