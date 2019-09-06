Bakersfield Built: Architecture of the 1960s events

Symposium and Home Tour

When: Symposium 9 a.m. to noon, home tour 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Symposium held at Bakersfield Museum of Art, 1930 R St.; home tour is self-guided throughout Bakersfield

Information: $65 for the symposium and home tour; symposium only, $10, $5 for students/seniors, free for BMoA members. Purchase tickets online at bmoa.org/bakersfieldbuilt

•••

Bakersfield Built opening reception

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Bakersfield Museum of Art

Admission: $10, $5 for students, seniors or children and free for BMoA members.

•••

"Bakersfield Modern: The Influence of the USC School of Architecture"

What: Lecture with Sian Winship, president of the Society of Architectural Historians Southern California Chapter

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Kern County Museum

Admission: $10, $5 for students, seniors or children and free for Kern County Museum members.

•••

Downtown walking tour of commercial buildings with Lori Wear

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 5

Where: Starts at City Hall South, 1501 Truxtun Ave.

Cost: $10, $5 for students, seniors or children and free for Kern County Museum and BMoA members

•••

Second Saturday lecture

Who: Ron Lidgren, architect and expert on the architectural designs of Edward A. Killingsworth

When: Dec. 14; lecture 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., art project 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $5, free for BMoA members