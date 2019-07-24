The Fox Theater will once again bring a musical parody of a hit TV comedy to its stage next spring.
This time, it’s “The Office! A Musical Parody,” which will be at the theater on April 1, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. but those who want to get theirs early can use the code “office2020” to get tickets at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The play tells the story of a typical day at Dunder Mifflin, drawing on storylines (and jokes) from all nine seasons of “The Office.”
Already playing Off Broadway in New York City, the production is set to start touring North America this month. The touring cast includes original member Madeline Glenn Thomas as receptionist Pam.
This play comes from Bob and Tobly Smith, the creators of “Friends! The Musical Parody,” which was at the Fox earlier this month.
Tickets will be available online at Eventbrite.com, at the Fox box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by phone at 324-1369. For more information on the show, go to theofficemusicalparody.com/tour/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.