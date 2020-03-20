The Kern County Sheriff's Mounted Posse announced that the Spring Social Gala fundraiser has been postponed due to concerns of COVID-19.
The Gala was to be held on May 9 at the Jax Horse Haven Ranch. The Posse is known for parades, rodeos and for promoting skillful horsemanship. The organization hosts many fundraisers with the Spring Gala being the most successful, raising between $20,000 and $30,000, said current captain Daron Hobson. The fundraiser, now in its fifth year, brings crowds of around 300 people.
The event will be pushed to the fall. Visit the Kern County Sheriff's Mounted Posse's Facebook to see updates on the new event date.
"The event was too close to everything going on," Hobson said. "We are looking to some time in Sept. or Oct."
Money from the Spring Gala goes towards child welfare specifically benefiting physically and mentally challenged children. The Posse uses the money for scholarships, camps for children and other events that revolve around child welfare, Hobson said.
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date. To reserve a spot for the future event or for a refund contact 661-332-8331 or 661-808-4214.
