The Hodgetwins plan to bring laughs to Fox Theater on Oct. 9

From YouTube to your town, the Hodgetwins are bringing their unique style of comedy back to the Fox Theater on Oct. 9.
Twins Kevin and Keith Hodge promise to bring their edgy, unfiltered comedy and conservative political commentary to their performance.
The comedians/fitness gurus last performed at the downtown venue in 2019.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $69.50, are available now at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.