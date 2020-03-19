Over 18 musicians and singers bring unforgettable jazz classics like "In the Mood," "Moonlight Serenade," "Pennsylvania 6-5000" and more to The Historic Fox Theater on March 19, 2021.
The original show was scheduled for March 13 but was postponed due to concerns of COVID-19.
If tickets were bought for the March 13 they will be valid for the new date.
As of March 16, the Fox temporarily adjusted its box office hours to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions about upcoming events or purchasing tickets visit thebakersfieldfox.com, call 661-324-1369 or email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
