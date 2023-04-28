 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Special events in works for Mother's Day

For any mom, the key to celebrating is a meal for which she is not responsible. So this Mother's Day, treat the maternal figures in your life to a special event that she merely has to attend, no prep or cleanup required other than dressing for the occasion.

Mother's Day Tea at the Junior League of Bakersfield (1928 19th St.): Attend a "tea party with a purpose" for the Junior League of Bakersfield's annual Mother's Day Tea from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

