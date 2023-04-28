THE DISH: Special events in works for Mother's Day

For any mom, the key to celebrating is a meal for which she is not responsible. So this Mother's Day, treat the maternal figures in your life to a special event that she merely has to attend, no prep or cleanup required other than dressing for the occasion.
Mother's Day Tea at the Junior League of Bakersfield (1928 19th St.): Attend a "tea party with a purpose" for the Junior League of Bakersfield's annual Mother's Day Tea from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.
Enjoy tea, wine and mimosas along with a delightful brunch including a salad, sandwich, sides and traditional tea treats. There will be all-ages entertainment as well as children's activities and a photographer taking portraits of guests.
Admission is $90 (plus fees), $45 for youth under 21 years old, free for children ages 2 and younger if they sit on an adult's lap. VIP tables for eight ($1,000 plus fees) are also available, with the added perks of premiere table placement, a dedicated server for food and drinks, free raffle tickets and a separate VIP entrance.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Proceeds will help the organization fund its nonprofit projects benefiting local women and children, including those promoting literacy in Kern County.
For information about the Junior League of Bakersfield, visit www.JLBakersfield.org or call 661-322-1671.
Mother's Day Picnic: Scenic Autonomy Farms will host its first Mother's Day event with a picnic catered by Moo Creamery.
Bring your own picnic blanket and set up under the grove of eucalyptus trees, next to the pond or on the large lawn. Herbie Benham will provide live music, and there will be games for kids and plenty of room for them to explore.
The menu includes your choice of half-sandwich, salad and dessert. Adult options ($39) consist of turkey avocado with a mixed grains salad and a brownie; egg salad with string bean, tomato and sweet corn salad, and carrot cake; chicken club with marble potato salad and cookies; chicken salad with a little gems, goat cheese and pistachio salad, and chocolate peanut butter cake. Children's options ($25) are a choice of turkey and cheese or peanut butter and jelly, served with carrot sticks, fresh fruit and a chocolate chip cookie.
All lunches include potato chips and onion dip and water, iced tea and lemonade.
Adults can also reserve a bottle of wine ($28 to $34) or beer ($10 to $14 for two cans or bottles).
The picnic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm, 21600 Adobe Road.
Visit autonomyfarms.com (click on "Farm Store" then "Seasonal Specials") to reserve your lunch.
Mother's Day Afternoon Tea: It's a Sweet Thing Bakery will offer a tea service with four one-hour time options to choose from starting at 11:15 a.m.
Party guests will enjoy a pot of their selected tea along with a tiered server with an assortment of finger sandwiches, scones and desserts.
Admission is $35 for those 10 and older, $25 for children ages 2 to 9.
The bakery is located inside In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment Store (2819 F St.), which will be open for shopping before and after the event.
Accommodations are limited to 10 people per session. Visit eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
Mother's Day Paint, Sip and Snack: San Rucci Winery is hosting an event that will serve as a belated celebration or a gift for Mom to enjoy a week after the big day.
On May 21, the urban winery will bring in Cork and Strokes for a paint session, where attendees will receive step-by-step instructions to create a canvas painting that they can take home.
Radio Sandwich will provide a flight of finger sandwiches that will be paired with San Rucci wines for attendees.
The event will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. May 21 at the winery, 6201 Schirra Court, Suite 7.
Cost is $60, $54 for San Rucci wine club members. Visit sanrucci.com/events to reserve a spot.
Mother's Day Brunch: The Gardens at Monji is hosting its first celebrations of moms in its sprawling gardens.
Catered by Chef Lino's, the buffet feast will include a prime rib carving station; made-to-order omelet bar; seafood bar featuring clams, shrimp, oysters and more; pancakes, French toast and breakfast pastries; sides of bacon, sausage and breakfast potatoes; deep pit pork, beef birria and cognac meatballs; savory sides including rice pilaf, corn on the cob, roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, pesto pasta and green bean casserole; a variety of salads (green, potato, pasta, and asparagus); and a delicious assortment of desserts and pastries.
Admission is $70, $35 for children ages 3 to 8. Mimosas and bloody marys will be available at the bar but are not included in the buffet.
Seating times are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at the venue, 9401 Shellabarger Road.
Reservations are required by visiting monjigardens.com/mothersdaybrunch or calling 661-588-8067.
Second annual Mother's Day Brunch: The Outlets at Tejon is again hosting brunch, which as of press time was already halfway to being sold out.
Everyone is encouraged to dress up and "come ready to show Mom some love."
The menu includes vegetarian and bacon breakfast casseroles, scrambled eggs, French toast, country and cheesy potatoes, bacon, sausage, carved ham, fruit, broccoli salad, macaroni salad, and rolls.
Beverages include classic mimosas, coffee, black tea, orange juice, lemonade and water.
Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suite 150 (next to The Children's Place) at the outlets, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway in Arvin.
Admission is $30 and includes brunch, two tickets for mimosas for those 21 and older, and access to prize giveaways.
Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
Mother's Day Champagne Brunch: Elements Venue and Banquet Center is ready to celebrate Mom with seatings in the morning or afternoon.
This buffet-style brunch will include waffle and omelet stations, tri-tip- and ham-carving areas, biscuits and gravy, menudo, pozole, desserts, and more.
Morning seating is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with The Lounge Guy, performing Frank Sinatra and other swanky tunes. Attendees of the afternoon brunch from noon to 3 p.m. will enjoy the music of Mariachi Oro Y Plata.
Admission is $36.95 for adults and $18.95 for children under age 13.
Reservations are required; visit eventbrite.com for tickets.
Elements is located at 3401 Chester Ave. Call 661-301-4681 for more information.
Mother's Day Brunch: The Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.) is again hosting an event, offering an upscale buffet with prime rib carving and omelet stations, ice cream sundaes, drink specials and more.
Cost is $75, $60 for club members and their guests. Call 661-324-6561 to purchase your seat.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Guests can enjoy brunch inside the hotel's Belvedere Room (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or the rooftop Prairie Fire space (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
The menu includes brunch favorites like eggs Benedict ($15 to $18), doughnut bread pudding ($10), chilaquiles ($16) and a brunch burger ($16) as well as entrees like prime rib ($36), with loaded mashed potatoes and crispy blue Brussels sprouts; and baked salmon in puff pastry ($32), with Meyer lemon beurre blanc, creamed spinach and fingerling potatoes.
Call 661-427-4900 to reserve your spot.
Cuyama Buckhorn (4923 Primero St., New Cuyama): If Mom likes a destination brunch, head to this boutique roadside resort.
No reservations are required for the specially curated brunch that will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14.
The menu includes a Buckhorn benedict, consisting of two poached eggs, smoked tri-tip, jalapeno cheddar biscuits and rosemary hollandaise; blue cornmeal waffles with caramel bananas, toasted coconut and pistachio brittle; crispy chicken and biscuits, a crispy chicken breast served with rosemary biscuits, house gravy and roasted carrots; and cast iron baked beef lasagna, made with Tehachapi Grain Project pasta, ground beef ragu, ricotta, tomato and mozzarella.
Visit cuyamabuckhorn.com/happenings/mothers-day or call 661-766-2825 for more information.