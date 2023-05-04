THE DISH: Delight in Derby Day with local events

It's off to the races this Saturday as a couple of local spots offer Kentucky Derby festivities.
New downtown spot The Botanist invites you to get dressed up and enjoy Southern fare for its Kentucky Derby Celebration.
Stasie Bitton, who owns the restaurant with husband Shai, said they knew this would be a fun event where "guests can dress up, watch the races, listen to live music, and enjoy a special derby-themed menu."
Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, with races beginning at 3:57 p.m.
Before cheering on your favorite horse, enjoy live music from Vince Galindo & The Country Deluxe, which will play from noon to 3 p.m.
Seating is first come, first served. In addition to its usual brunch and dinner menu, the restaurant will offer a few specials for the day including deviled eggs ($8), fried chicken ($12) and mint juleps ($8).
Guests are encouraged to come out in their Derby finest including fancy hats.
Races will be shown all day with Rock Pebble & Sound provided evening music from 7 to 10 p.m.
Bitton is excited to see what the community response will be for the event, noting in an email: "We will be celebrating all day at The Botanist 'the greatest two minutes in sports' with live music, great bourbon, fancy hats and good food!"
The Botanist is located at 913 18th St. Visit @botanist.ca on Instagram for the latest information.
Across town, Krush Bar and Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16) is hosting a Kentucky Derby Champagne Luncheon, which starts at noon Saturday.
Along with watching the races, guests can enjoy a three-course meal ($39 per person) although menu details were unavailable as of press time.
Wear your finest hat to take part in a best-dressed contest that will be held during the day.
Visit krushbar.com/reservations to make reservations or call 661-829-7090 for more information.
For ladies who still need a fancy hat to complete their outfits, Lemonade Locks Boutique (1712 K St.) might be able to help.
The shop, which recently was named best locally owned apparel shop in the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll, shared on its social media that it restocked its fascinators in a variety of spring colors. The formal headwear can be worn with a clip or headband.
Also available as of earlier this week were a few Derby-worthy hats up for grabs. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
