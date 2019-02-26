Camellias come in many shapes, forms and hues, but every fan of the flower has their favorites. The best way to see all kinds in one place is at a two-day event dedicated to the flower this weekend.
The 71st Camellia Show, which will return to the Bakersfield Racquet Club on Saturday and Sunday, will see hundreds of blooms vying for top honors in a variety of categories.
"This year, we had the coldest weather," said show chairwoman Libbie Stull, "so whatever survives for our show has got to be good to make it (through that) to our show."
Put on by the Camellia Society of Kern County, the show is free both for spectators and for those entering their blooms and floral designs for competition. Libbie Stull organizes it each year with her sister, Susan Stull, the club's president.
Unlike other flowers that wait for spring to bloom, camellias are one of the few that bloom in the winter, earning them the nickname "the Queen of the Winter Garden." Many are grown downtown, but, as the town has grown over the decades, they have begun to thrive in other parts of Bakersfield as well.
In some locations, there are long established plants, growing big and beautiful like those at the Stockdale Country Club, Libbie said.
"Old camellias, they're a treasure," Susan said. "Some people remove them (because) people expect them to bloom in the spring."
Competitive categories include those in the horticulture division and others in the floral design division.
Competitors can enter a single bloom or a tray of three blooms of the same variety and size, whether those are Japonica blooms, hybrid, chemically treated or old-timers (blooms introduced before 1950).
"Participation is what makes our show so great," Libbie said. "Everyone participates and you learn so much."
Anyone is welcome to enter a camellia into the show, even if they are new to the flower. The novice award will go to an exhibitor entering a single, non-treated bloom of any variety or size who has not won a "best" award before.
"Anybody who's never won a prize before can enter to novice," Susan said. "If they come early, before 9 a.m. (on Saturday), people can help them identify it or put it out (for display)."
In floral design competitions, there is designer's choice, line or line mass design and Oriental design. To enter design categories, the Stulls said, one does not have to have grown the flowers themselves, or even know the variety's name.
"The camellia has to be the dominant flower," Libbie said. "You have to notice the camellia. If you have a little tiny camellia, it might not dominate."
Entries will be accepted from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, with judging from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The judges are certified and give good feedback, the sisters said.
The show will be open to spectators after judging and until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Guests can check out the entries, and, if they are inspired to grow some camellias of their own, they can buy plants from Nuccio's Nurseries out of Altadena.
Attendees can also enter into the opportunity drawing, where they can win prizes from local businesses, both of the gardening variety and not.
Last year was a good one for the show, which was celebrating its 70th anniversary then. It had more than 200 people at the show and more than 625 blooms and 23 floral design entries.
The show is family-friendly, and, in case anyone thinks it's just for women, the sisters note that it is for everyone.
"It's not a ladies' thing," Susan said. "A lot of people think it's just a ladies garden club. There are men, and the men are so competitive."
The Camellia Show is a great opportunity to learn about the flower and see its many forms, the Stull sisters said. And best of all, it's free.
As Libbie put it, "going to the camellia show was like a moment of zen.”
