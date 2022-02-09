The Bako Market bringing fun downtown

Although not a new concept, pop-up markets have grown in popularity over the past couple of years as small businesses get creative about connecting with customers.
The Bako Market, one of the latest and more ambitious local pop-ups, is holding its second event on Saturday, returning to Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena where it debuted last month.
About 70 vendors are expected to attend, selling baked goods, plants, accessories, handmade items, food, apparel and more.
Organizer Jasmine Jaime said the idea for the market came about before the holidays.
"I started attending vendor markets and I thought, 'Why not have one in the heart of Bakersfield, which is downtown, with a variety of different vendors, food and art?'"
Jaime said she reached out to Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center about holding it in its Centennial Plaza.
"They sat on it for a little while, then said, 'Let's do it. We're happy to be able to support the community.'"
"We thought it was a great fit for Centennial Plaza," Steve Eckerson, general manager of Mechanics Bank Arena, wrote in an email. "The Plaza has hosted several different functions, including community get-togethers, concerts, press conferences, and other activities."
The first market was held Jan. 8 with a good turnout of vendors and attendees.
Eckerson wrote, "The response to the first event was fantastic, with over 60 different vendors, several food trucks, and hundreds of satisfied shoppers. We anticipate even more at February's event."
Jaime said there were questions from people who stumbled upon last month's event.
"We did have a few people who didn't know about it," she said. "They happened to be driving around the area and they stopped. They asked, 'What is this?' That was really cool to experience."
Vendors were also excited by the outcome: The feedback I received after the event was they loved the energy, loved the location, loved the setup. Just watching people hang out and sit around."
Given its prime location, this month's event quickly drew interest from new as well as returning vendors. Jaime said there are about 70 on board for Saturday.
"We like to have a variety, from crafters to boutiques, people who create their own designs. Plants, crystals, wood crafters ... there's a lady who makes greeting cards, people who make candles. It's a little bit of everything. We want to make sure that it has a variety for everyone."
Vendors will include jewelry maker Sunny Side Down Studios (@sunnysidedownstudios), plants from Solie (@plants_for_your_solie) and A Cactus Moon (@acactusmoon), 3D greeting cards and art from Canvas Traveling by L (@canvastravelingbyl) Valentine's Day treats from JuJu's Bake House (@jujusbakehouse), Dulce Sisters Mexican candy and treats (@dulcesisters), laser-engraved items from Sup Beech Creations (@sup_beech_creations), Bella Tori Wood Art (@bellatori_woodart), thrifted and upcycled apparel from RXSLYNN & CO (@rxslynnxco) and more.
In addition to vendors, there will be games for children including cornhole and mini hockey.
Attendees can also head up to the arena's information booth for a free chance to win tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters on Feb. 18 as well as skating passes for Valley Children's Ice Center.
Dates are also being finalized for upcoming markets, which will be scheduled around other Mechanics Bank events.
Jaime said if summer heat gets to be too much, the market may be able to head out to Dignity Health Amphitheatre at The Park at River Walk, which is also run by event management company ASM Global.
For now, everyone is focused on presenting the best event for the community this weekend.
"We hope everyone enjoys a great day of shopping in a fantastic setting with hopefully perfect weather," Eckerson wrote.