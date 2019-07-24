Turns out, there is something in between dating apps and going on national television hoping to meet “The One.”
“The Bachelor Live on Stage” will give one eligible, local bachelor the chance to date a handful of local women at the same time, all on stage, when the production comes to the Rabobank Theater on Feb. 17.
The touring show will be hosted by Ben Higgins, a contestant on “The Bachelorette” before becoming the suitor on a subsequent season of “The Bachelor.”
According to press materials, the live show “fits an entire season of ‘Bachelor’ drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.”
Unlike when viewers scream at the TV telling the bachelor who to pick, the audience at the live show will have a say in the rose ceremony.
“Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones,” the release said.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online at AXS.com. For more information on the live show, go to bachelorliveonstage.com.
