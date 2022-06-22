Tequila in the Park? Give it a shot

While many tequila experiences involve a shot glass, a lime and probably a lot of regrets, the first-ever Tequila in the Park wants to offer a better spirited evening.
Event organizer Carlos Pena, known for putting on a number of michelada-focused events including Miche New Year, is teaming up with Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery owner Omar Ruiz for Saturday's celebration at Stramler Park.
"He's a tequila enthusiast," Pena said of Ruiz. "He said, 'I want to do a tequila event. We don’t have one in town. Let's do it.'"
Attendees will be able to enjoy six tastings of tequila from a variety of distilleries. Some brands that will be available include Cantera Negra, Don Fulano, Arette Blanco, Don Pilar and Grand Mayan.
"There will be nine to 10 brands," Pena said. "Omar works with his vendors and he carries a couple of these at Bootleggers.
"He was going for tequilas that weren’t seen around town."
There will also be three michelada vendors: Howie’s Micheladas, G Mix Micheladas and Sicky Boyz Michi Mix. VIP guests will be able to enjoy four free samples while all guests can purchase drinks.
A cash bar will sell beer and other drinks for those who want more variety.
Food options will be familiar to eventgoers with Get It Twisted, serving its spiral-cut fried potato skewers that can be topped with your choice of toppings, and So-Cal Tamal, which will have its two trucks out serving tacos and other Mexican favorites.
Work off the calories with lawn games like giant Jenga, Connect Four and ring toss.
Attendees can also join the cornhole tournament being put on by local group Making Others Better (MOB).
Pena said cornhole is becoming serious business, with MOB meeting twice weekly for games and tournaments popping up around the valley.
The winner of Saturday's tournament will receive admission for the upcoming King & Queen of California tournament.
Saturday's festivities will also include a performance by cover band No Stringz Attached as well music from DJ Nokturnal and DJ El Selector of Cumbiatron.
Guests can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and short umbrellas (not the kind you stake in the ground) to hang out and listen to the music.
Pena said he and Ruiz are excited to bring this event to the community and want to make it an annual celebration.
"It's something we've been working a lot on. We want this to be the summertime party, to kick it off in the park."