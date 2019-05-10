Temple Beth El is honoring Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein with an award and dinner on May 18 before she retires from the temple this summer. The public is invited to attend.
Rosenstein will receive the Temple's Hillel award, which honors those who exemplify the teachings of the ancient rabbi and scholar of the same name. In the past, former Mayor Harvey Hall and philanthropists Milt and Betty Younger have received this award.
The event will be held at Temple Beth El, 2906 Loma Linda Drive. Dinner will be catered and there will be a no-host bar, entertainment and speakers. Tickets are $75 a person.
Rosenstein is leaving after 26 years serving as rabbi at Temple Beth El. In July, she will move to Northern California to explore other opportunities.
For tickets, go to Globe Loan Jewelry Co. on 1130 19th St. or call the temple at 322-7607 for more information.
