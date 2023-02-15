 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tejon Tribe focus of Kern County Historical Society program

Sandra Hernandez

Sandra Hernandez of the Tejon Indian Tribe will discuss the history of the tribe and its future on Saturday during a presentation by the Kern County Historical Society.

 Courtesy photo

The Tejon Indian Tribe is set to build a casino south of Bakersfield, but the tribe's history is just as interesting as its future.

On Saturday, the Kern County Historical Society will welcome guest speaker Sandra Hernandez to discuss the tribe.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases