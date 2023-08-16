If this latest heat wave has you ready to run for the hills, consider a mountain destination, as in the Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Now in its 60th year, the annual event promises a weekend of fun along with cooler temperatures.
This is the diamond anniversary for the event founded to celebrate Tehachapi's unique history and its close-knit community.
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce teams with businesses and organizations to plan the weekend of activities.
Along with the PRCA Rodeo, Mountain Gallop 5K and Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, this year's festivities will also include the Green Street Get Down, a brand-new music festival with three local bands, craft beers and food.
Here are some festival highlights. Visit tehachapimountainfestival.com for complete details.
Friday
Embrace Friday night lights with the Tehachapi Warriors' first home game of the season at Coy Burnett Stadium, 711 Anita Drive, at 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors will play Ridgecrest's Burroughs High School from Ridgecrest, with a frosh-soph game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7:30 p.m. (There is no JV game this week).
Before the game, the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club will recognize the 30th anniversary of the 1993 13-0 CIF Champion Warriors, honoring 1993 team members who will run onto the field with the current team.
This also marks the first night of PRCA Rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Gates at the Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds open at 5 p.m. to allow attendees to find the best seats and settle in before the events start at 7 p.m.
Bryan Frye, who traded bull riding for announcing, will serve as rodeo announcer. His wife, Melissa, is a PRCA music director.
Tickets are $20 plus fees at tehachapiprorodeo.com, or enjoy a $3 discount buying tickets in advance at Bakersfield's Emporium Western Store and Boot Barn or in Tehachapi at Hemme Hay, Miramar Realty, Cowgirls and Angels, Tehachapi Albertsons and Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
And there will be unmasked singers at the VFW on West Tehachapi Boulevard during karaoke with DJ Eric, which starts at 7 p.m. Claudia’s Catering will serve food at the event.
Saturday
The entire day is packed with activities on Saturday starting with the Mountain Gallop 5K.
The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s annual event begins at 7 a.m. at West Park. Participants of all ages can walk, jog or run for this family-friendly activity.
Registration is $35, which includes a T-shirt and finishers medal. Top three overall male and female runners along with top three runners per age division will receive placement honors.
Visit tvrpd.org or call 661-822-3228 to register in advance.
Those who want to take it easy can opt for the pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 221 building, 125 E. F St. in downtown Tehachapi. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Members of Christian Life Assembly's Kids Life program will serve the all-you-can-eat breakfast, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
Once you're downtown, find a good spot to watch the Mountain Festival Parade that will run along F Street starting at 10 a.m.
Nearby the Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Join the post-parade crowd at Philip Marx Central Park for the arts and crafts and park festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That event will also include a Kid Zone, provided by Lil’Ntertainment, with inflatable bounce houses, obstacle course, a bungee run and professional face painting.
All-day wristbands are $10. Single tickets are $3 each.
The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Makers Market will also host arts and crafts booths in Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music lovers can head over to the VFW on West F Street to listen to the band Big Game Ticket performing from 2 to 5 p.m. Stick around for Fistful of Nickels, which performs from 6 to 10 p.m. Food will be available from California Hot Dog Co.
In Central Park, The Bear Mountain Boys, known for its original songs, upbeat gospel numbers, fired-up fiddle tunes and classic covers, will perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The band will be followed by the Black Gold Cloggers from 2 to 3 p.m. and Blond Mustard from 3 to 6 p.m. The beer garden, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be located nearby.
New this year is the Green Street Get Down, a music festival created to commemorate the installment of Tehachapi's first street lights on July 31, 1915.
The city held a street dance on that monumental evening with residents waltzing or doing the "Turkey Trot" on the street's board sidewalk.
More than 100 years later, dancing is expected again from 6 to 10 p.m. with music by three local bands: the Soda Crackers, the Mule Skinner Revival Band and 3 Bad Jacks.
Craft beer from Tehachapi's breweries, food and merchandise will also be available throughout the event.
The rodeo also continues Saturday with the gates opening at 5 p.m. and events starting at 7 p.m. Tickets at tehachapiprorodeo.com.
Sunday
Sunday will be a fun day as the festival finishes strong.
First up is the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show, which begins setting up downtown at 7 a.m., with the public getting a look at the restored cars and motorcycles at 9 a.m.
Promptly at noon, listen for the "thunder," the deep vibrating roar of 185 engines as they echo off the buildings and mountains.
Celebrate your faith with Christian Life Assembly's church service with pastor Nick Smith, which begins at 9 a.m. at Philip Marx Central Park. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy free doughnuts and coffee.
Cowboy Church will be held at the rodeo grounds with music provided by The Bear Mountain Boys and a sermon by pastor Chris Frost of Mountain Bible Church. The service begins at 11 a.m.
Starting at 10 a.m., Central Park will host arts and crafts booths, food vendors and a beer garden. Enjoy music by Michael Peters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Blue Mountain Tribe from 2 to 4 p.m.
Elsewhere, the arts and crafts booths at Makers Market in Railroad Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Tehachapi Gem and Mineral Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tehachapi Senior Center.
The new Sunday rodeo, which begins at 1 p.m. (grounds open at 11 a.m.), is a community-centered event with breakaway, barrels and bull riding.
Events also include a charity calf dressing competition in which four-person teams will aim to be the first to catch and dress a calf in oversized clothing and accessories.
The winning team will receive $2,500 for the charity of its choice.