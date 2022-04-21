Tehachapi chapter of Kern Audubon Society to meet Tuesday

Just in time for all the fine bird-watching this spring, the Tehachapi chapter of the Kern Audubon Society will again meet in person starting Tuesday.
This is the first in-person meeting for the chapter in two years and it will be held in a new location at the Aspen Activity Center.
Wildlife biologist Karen Pestana, who was formerly at Edwards Air Force Base and has worked as a biological science technician for the National Park Service, will be the guest speaker.
She will discuss the Western bluebird NestWatch program, for which more than 70 nesting boxes are monitored, with data reported to NestWatch of Cornell University Ornithology Lab.
There will also be a raffle and refreshments.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aspen Activity Center, 410 W. D St. in Tehachapi.