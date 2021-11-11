Taste a sample of 'Cookesville U.S.A.' at book event

Have you ever found yourself enjoying a book so much that you wished you could sample some of what the characters do?
Local author and historian Sarah Burns plans to provide just that on Saturday with "An Evening in Cookesville U.S.A."
Based on her book, named for a fictional Old West town modeled after Bakersfield, the event will include a reading and dishes in tribute of the work including Hop Li's Chinese food, Estralita's Southwestern Santa Fe cuisine and items from Lantini's Top O' The Mornin' Pub.
Burns encourages guests to bring their "thoughts, questions and appetites" to the event, which will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at a private residence in northeast Bakersfield.
RSVP to the event by calling 661-496-7114.
"Cookesville U.S.A" is available to order through Russo's Books, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.