Dig out your unbelievably bright shirt and prepare to wear it not tonight, but this summer when Jackson Browne comes to town.
The singer-songwriter announced that his 2019 tour would stop at the Rabobank Theater on Aug. 11. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Browne will be joined by bandmates Bob Glaub on bass, Mauricio Lewak on drums, Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewar on vocals, Jeff Young on keyboard and Greg Leisz on guitar, lap steel and pedal steel.
Known for songs like "Somebody's Baby," "Doctor My Eyes," "Take It Easy" and "For a Rocker," Browne has released 14 albums since his self-titled debut in 1972.
Tickets range from $39 to $129 and will be available online at AXS.com and at the box office at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Go to Rabobankarena.com or call 852-7777 for more information.
