Jesus was not referring to Zoom when he said, "Whenever two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them,” but desperate times call for unique measures.
While the faithful usually congregate for upcoming religious holidays such as Passover, Easter and Vaisakhi, the closing of public spaces around the world has led religious communities to get creative with traditions.
Tehachapi United Church of Christ is borrowing a page from 1950s drive-in theaters with its Palm Sunday service on Sunday. Attendees will meet in the church parking lot and remain in their vehicles while Pastor Nancy Bacon leads the service. Each car will receive a palm leaf.
Mill Creek Christian Church has shifted to using Facebook for worship. Sharing songs, leading discussions, readings and weekly services for families to tune in to on social media is something Pastor Mike Sutherland hopes to continue going forward.
"I see it as a chance to connect in a different way," Sutherland said. "It's been a chance to grow the community. People from six hours away wouldn't drive to attend church but they can attend online. We're learning things to do once the crisis is over."
Mill Creek won't be having an Easter service but Sutherland assures that once things return to normalcy the first service will be celebrating Easter.
Others have turned to video sharing. The Islamic Shoura Council of Bakersfield offers advice and religious reflections via YouTube, and Sunday Mass is featured through St. Francis of Assisi Parish's channel.
Seder, the ceremonial Passover dinner where the Haggadah is read, is notable for being a communal celebration. The celebration represents more than just retelling the story of Exodus, it's about coming together as a community. Chabad of Bakersfield usually hosts a large dinner but just because members can't join together doesn't mean they can't celebrate the holiday, said Esther Schlanger, the co-director of the synagogue.
"Seder is about celebrating with people," Schlanger said. "Life comes first, but we are encouraging people to hold on and celebrate Seder at their homes this year. We shouldn't pass over Passover."
Schlanger encourages anyone in need of recipe ideas or how to hold a Seder at home to reach out to the Chabad of Bakersfield. The synagogue has virtual lessons for children that explores the history and traditions of Seder. The lessons can be accessed at ckids.net.
Vaisakhi, a celebration of the birth of the Sikh faith, is a holiday held on April 13. This year the festivities are canceled, said Manjit Singh, a member of Sikh Temple of Bakersfield. Singh, a nurse at Singh Family Medical Clinic, said that even though the holiday is important it's not worth the risk to people's lives.
"Don't make fun of the virus," Singh said. "If nobody takes this seriously, then a church won't have anybody come."
Singh encourages people to help each other during these times to practice
"Temple is in your heart," Singh said. "You can pray in your heart. Happiness is living for others. Help other people, that's your happiness."
(1) comment
I took a drive out to Lake Ming today, just to keep my engine lubricated. I didn't get out of my Tacoma. I passed a Chevron convenience store. There, in the parking lot, a group of 10 grey haired bikers within 2 ft each other by their motorcycles. No masks, no helmets. I thought to myself, dead, dead,dead,dead,dead,dead. Maybe they don't care, I dunno.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.