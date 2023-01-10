 Skip to main content
Take a day trip to Hearst Castle with Levan Institute

Enjoy a day trip to Hearst Castle, the sprawling 165-room castle surrounded by 127 acres that newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst once called home, on Feb. 4. The event, led by archivist and Bakersfield High teacher Ken Hooper, will be offered through Bakersfield College's Levan Institute.

Enrollment is currently underway for Bakersfield College's Levan Institute's spring semester. Among its offerings, geared toward those 55 and older wanting to expand their intellectual horizons, is a day trip to Hearst Castle.

Thursday is the deadline to sign up for the Feb. 4 excursion, which will be led by archivist and Bakersfield High teacher Ken Hooper.

