Take a day trip to Hearst Castle with Levan Institute

Enrollment is currently underway for Bakersfield College's Levan Institute's spring semester. Among its offerings, geared toward those 55 and older wanting to expand their intellectual horizons, is a day trip to Hearst Castle.
Thursday is the deadline to sign up for the Feb. 4 excursion, which will be led by archivist and Bakersfield High teacher Ken Hooper.
The field trip will include a tour of the 165-room castle along with a screening of a film about the castle's history as well as its architect, Julia Morgan, and owner and media magnate William Randolph Hearst.
Attendees will be able to pick up a late lunch in Cambria as well as possible wine tasting, as time allows.
Note that the tour will involve a lot of walking and some steps to climb.
The party will gather in advance of the 7 a.m. departure time at the BC parking Lots P1 and P2, north of the Grace Van Dyke Byrd Library off of Haley Street near Panorama Drive.