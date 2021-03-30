Taft's Oildorado set for Oct. 8 to 17

Although it may be a bit less of a blowout than in previous years, Taft Oildorado will return this fall.
After postponing last year due to the pandemic, the executive board has scheduled the 10-day celebration of the oil industry for Oct. 8 to 17.
“While we are not entirely sure what Oildorado 2021 will ultimately look like, we will work together to encompass the spirit of Oildorado as we bring the long-standing traditions to the forefront,” president Shannon Miller said in a news release.
Held every five years, Oildorado is Taft's birthday bash pays tribute to the resilient men and women who migrated to the San Joaquin Valley, drawn by oil seeps that were detected shortly after the turn of the century.
Organizers are confident the community will embrace the necessary adjustments this year based on restrictions and availability of resources.
Several events may be changed or scaled back, but plans on being made to include popular activities and honors such as Maids of Petroleum, Sheriff's Posse and Wooden Nickel Gang, Whiskerino and Tessie Garratt Pony Tail & Hair Bun contests, civic luncheon and grand parade.
The committee will be in touch with those who have submitted RV parking reservations, vendor applications or event registrations. For more on those, email oildorado@yahoo.com.
For more information on the event, visit taftoildorado.com.