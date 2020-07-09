Taft’s Oildorado celebration has been postponed to 2021. Held every five years, the 10-day celebration was originally planned for October.
The Oildorado board made the announcement Tuesday in a news release stating the required modifications needed to put on the event in October would affect the charm and appeal and that vital planning time was lost due to the shutdown and gathering restrictions.
“Due to circumstances outside of our control, the Executive Board finds it necessary to postpone Oildorado until next year,” president Shannon Miller said in the news release posted on the event's Facebook page. “We were hopeful to make the Fall event happen, but we find it is in the best interest of all involved to wait until a time in which Oildorado can carry on its traditional celebration.”
That celebration requires a lot of planning and volunteers. Spread over 10 days, activities include car shows, parades, a petroleum symposium, concerts featuring national acts and assorted western fun including a Whiskerino contest for best beards and mustaches.
Those who have been growing their facial hair during this pandemic should not shave yet, according to the news release. The Whiskerino committee is working on a virtual showcase for bearded participants with details expected later this month.
Submitted sponsorships, RV parking reservations, vendor applications and event registrations already filed for this year will continue to the new 2021 date, which has not been finalized, according to the release.
For more information, email oildorado@yahoo.com or visit taftoildorado.com or facebook.com/taftoildorado.
