It's that time of year when Kernville goes back in time to the 1860s and becomes Whiskey Flat once again.
Whiskey Flat Days returns for its 62nd year on Friday and runs through Monday, with four days of vendors, music, contests, a rodeo and carnival and plenty of historic fun.
"Whiskey Flat is what this area used to be called," said Jon Feldschau, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event. "Whiskey Flat Days is a throwback to what it was like then."
This year will be everything guests love about the annual event and then some, with a bigger encampment, unique vendors and two first-time additions.
"For us, the big push this year is making it family-centric," Feldschau said. "It's never not been, but there's a push to boost it with the carnival and rodeo."
The carnival rides are "amazing" this year, he said, and the rodeo isn't just for cowboys this time. On Friday at 4 p.m., motorcycles and ATVs will take over the grounds for the first time at Whiskey Flat Days.
"It's a really unique up-and-coming thing, where, in the same arena, they do barrel racing with motorcycles and ATVs," he said.
Also new this year is the free community Wi-Fi, provided by Kernville Cowork. Anyone who's tried to use their cell phone during the festival will know the frustration of a busy signal when calling a friend, or the Instagram photo that refuses to load.
"So many people show up to Kernville that it overloads Verizon and AT&T, to the point where people can't use their phones," Feldschau explained, adding that the new Wi-Fi is an unseen change that will be a big help to guests and vendors.
And there will be lots of new, fun vendors this year, Feldschau said. Guests can grab something to eat from food vendors like Bliss Cookie Dough, White Blanket Indian Tacos and Tres Bien Creamery, which sells unique cheeses. Longtime festival favorite Old West Kettle Corn will return.
Other vendors include California Redwood Signs, Kern River Knives, Wildflower Botanical Bath and Bling Ring Boutique.
"There are tons of unique vendors," Feldschau said. "We probably spent more time curating vendors this year (than before)."
The rides, rodeos and vendors are fun, but what truly sets Whiskey Flat Days apart from any other community festival is the encampment.
"The encampment will be going strong the whole weekend," Feldschau said. "We're really going all out with the encampment."
Guests will have the chance to see what life was like in the 1860s at the encampment. There will be a Wells Fargo station and eatery, a chuck wagon, a horse trader, blacksmith and more, as well as people dressed in period-appropriate costumes. On Sunday, there will even be an Old West church service.
In addition to new signage pointing people in the right direction for the encampment, there will also be more volunteers in character.
The parade, an always popular part of the weekend, will happen Saturday morning, with Mike and Erin Woodward as grand marshals. The husband and wife are both longtime contributors to Whiskey Flat Days, going back more than three decades.
Both history lovers, Erin has hand-made many of the period-appropriate clothing encampment volunteers wear and Mike has been leading the encampment since it started 16 years ago. They have both been involved in nearly every aspect of the festival.
Around 20,000 to 30,000 people come to Whiskey Flat Days over its four-day duration; about 20 percent of those are locals and the rest come from Bakersfield and beyond. Every hotel, motel and AirBnB in the area is already sold out, Feldschau said.
Weather is often a big factor in the festival's attendance, so Feldschau wanted to point out that because Kernville is in a "shadow of the weather system," it's never as likely to rain in the area as the forecast might make it seem, he said. (If there's a 60 percent chance of rain forecast, he said as an example, it's usually closer to about 10 percent.)
"We're crossing our fingers with the weather," he said. "The closer we get (to the weekend) the better it looks."
Although Whiskey Flat Days has become a tradition for so many families, Feldschau still regularly hears from people who didn't know about it or didn't realize how close Kernville is to Bakersfield or other nearby cities. The festival is a great introduction to the Kern River Valley, he said.
"It is a fun carnival weekend in the mountains," Feldschau said. "It's the fun family thing to do. Kids love it, adults love it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.