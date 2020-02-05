With the Super Bowl out of the way, now is the time you can be named MVP of love. The clock's ticking on finding the right place to go or activity to impress your sweetheart. And sorry folks, It's too late to book the Kern County Museum for its Chapel Wedding Pop-up so your gesture will have to be a bit less grand.
Whether you're happily wed or you're ready to paint the town red, we've got some ideas to get the edge on this (real talk) greatly commercial holiday.
Along with all the flowers, candies and goodies to choose from, there's also a new, very local option for the big day. Kami Paulsen, the creator of Bako Box, feels she has the perfect gift for those who are stumped: Date in a Box.
The entrepreneur teamed with Cafe Smitten for the box that features an assortment of locally sourced gifts. It starts with a $25 gift certificate good for either Cafe Smitten downtown or Smitten in Seven Oaks. Sweeten the deal with chocolate-covered strawberries and unique stuffed macarons from Franco Baked, 375-milliliter bottle of San Rucci Winery port, Valley Candle Co. sea salt and orchid candle (exclusive to this box), a voucher for an April & Co. couples photo shoot and a 14 percent-off coupon for a future Bako Box.
The presentation is enhanced by embellishments by Love Lettered Here and an ornament by Bako Gifts.
Paulsen said customers can order the box ($85) online at thebakobox.com or buy it at Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St., through Feb. 13. Customers have the option to pick it up from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 as a surprise for their sweetheart or in advance so those busy parents (like Paulsen and cafe owners Shai and Stasie Bitton) can plan the date for when it's more convenient.
THE FOOD OF LOVE
With dinner being the most popular Valentine's Day activity (that we can write about in this newspaper), here are some top options and deals.
Guild House: Proving it's not just a lunch spot, the volunteer-run restaurant is hosting a dinner with champagne reception and live violin music. The menu starts with stuffed mushrooms with Italian sausage, roasted red pepper and mushroom soup with cheese straws and a golden beet salad with pink grapefruit slices. After a passion fruit sorbet, diners have their choice of frenched rosemary-glazed pork chop stuffed with crab and potatoes with port wine sauce or braised salmon Oscar with bearnaise sauce over blanched asparagus. Tuxedo cake with raspberry garnish will be served as dessert, and the meal will feature wines from Hahn and Annabella Wineries. Cost is $100 per person (tax and tip included). Proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health. Make reservations by calling 399-0344 or at guildhousebakersfield.org/calendar. 6 p.m. Feb. 14, Guild House, 1905 18th St.
All Seated in a Barn: If your loved one also loves animals, consider this winemaker dinner held by the local equine rescue. The Will You Be Mine Wine Dinner will feature four wines from Ledge Winery paired with a three-course meal by chef Meir Brown. (Vegetarian and vegan options available upon request. The evening will start with passed appetizers and live music and a raffle will be held. Cost is $150 per person with reservations available at allseatedinabarn.com. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 15, All Seated in a Barn, 10112 Shellabarger Road.
The Kitchen: The downtown demonstration kitchen and venue is dialing up the romance with a special menu by chef and co-owner Richard Yoshimura. Guests will start with mixed green salad with Pickalittle Farms local produce, then an entree of New York strip roast with herb fingerling potatoes, roasted broccolini and organic heirloom carrots. Chocolate raspberry torte will finish the meal. There will also be a surprise for guests. Although the big day is fully booked, space is still available for dinner on Feb. 13 and 15. Cost is $78 per person with an optional wine pairing by sommelier and co-owner Jeramy Brown for $50 per person. Make reservations by calling 827-7811 or email info@thekitchenbakersfield.com. For more on The Kitchen, visit thekitchenbakersfield.com. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 15, The Kitchen, 1317 20th St.
Sonder: The northwest restaurant is making it a weekend of love with two nights of food and drink specials and music by San Diego recording artist Kyle Phelan. The menu will feature special additions such as Redhouse beef hanger steaks, a brand-new scallops dish, seasonal crudités and a chocolate ganache dessert "so yummy, you’ll want two." Drink specials include “Punch Drunk Love,” a stunning sparkly bubbly cocktail and a barrel-aged Four Rum Cherry Old-Fashioned. Call 247-0000 for reservations. Feb. 14 and 15, Sonder, 9500 Brimhall Road Suite 100.
Elements Venue & Banquet Centre: Opt for the Valentine's Day Ball, which starts with passed hors d’oeuvres and continues with a Basque family dinner of cabbage soup, french bread, salsa, oil and vinegar salad with marinated tomatoes, bell peppers and red onion, pickled tongue, green beans, steak fries, spaghetti, carved tri-tip and fried chicken. Each table gets a bottle of wine or liter of margaritas or nonalcoholic beverages, and there will be white and milk chocolate fountains for those with a sweet tooth. Cost is $119.95 per couple in advance or $139.95 at the door, if available; dance only $20, $25 at the door. Call 301-4681 or visit eventbrite.com for tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner 7:30 p.m., dancing 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Elements, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H.
Padre Hotel: The downtown hot spot has a few options for Valentine’s Day. For couples, there is a romantic dinner curated by executive chef Chris Sayre served both in the Belvedere Room and the Prairie Fire rooftop patio. The five-course meal includes a starter of “passion and crab,” with passion fruit, toasted coconut, macadamia, mango and cilantro; then cauliflower truffle bisque with Oregon truffles, Bakers Outpost parmesan croutons and beet coulis; and champagne beet salad with Broadfork Acres greens, champagne-braised beets and Kern Honey champagne vinaigrette. For the entree, guests can choose from a six-ounce petite filet mignon, Autonomy Farms roast chicken roulade or grilled portobello mushroom, served with Yukon gold potatoes, Broadfork Acres seasonal vegetables and bordeaux cherry demi glace. Dessert is “peaches & cream,” peach mousse with white chocolate, champagne cake crumble and pistachio. Cost is $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for $45. Make reservations by calling 427-4900. 6 or 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
The Tower Craft Bar & Grill: Treat your sweetheart to an evening of old school jams, cumbia, dinner and dessert bar. Dinner includes a seasonal salad and your choice of filet mignon, salmon, chicken or vegetable ravioli served with seasonal vegetables and rice or potatoes. A dessert bar by Tastries Bakery will feature cream cheese and red velvet brownies, pink champagne and red velvet macarons, chocolate-dipped strawberries and cannolis, Keto cupcakes and much more. Music will be provided by Wendy Milan, and J2 & The Bizzness and DJ Noe G will get couples dancing. Cost is $75 per person; tickets available at eventbrite.com. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14, The Tower, 1200 Truxtun Ave.
Petroleum Club: The restaurant with the best view of Bakersfield has plenty to tempt couples. Dinner includes choice of starter (chilled shrimp or falafel fritters), soup or salad (mushroom bique or sesame “Caesar”) and entree (Wagyu Manhattan steak, halibut, Colorado lamb or za’atar-spiced roasted carrot) with side dishes. Diners can opt for a pavlova or chocolate marquise for dessert. If it’s a family outing, children have an option of cheeseburger or chicken strips meal. The evening also includes live music and a complimentary bottle of house wine, champagne or sparkling cider. Cost is $179 per couple, $159 for club members and guests, and $27 for children 12 and under; does not include service charge and taxes. Prices increase $20 after Feb. 12. Call 324-6561 or visit thepetroleumclub.com/valentines-dinner or reservations. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14, Petroleum Club, 5060 California Ave., 12th floor.
The Crest Bar & Grill: Prime rib dinner for two ($49.95) includes entrees of 8-ounce certified Angus prime rib with two house-made sides, along with a choice of either an appetizer (stuffed mushrooms or shrimp ceviche) or dessert (New York-style cheesecake or chocolate raspberry tart). Add a jumbo shrimp skewer ($5.95) or substitute halibut for prime rib ($5 fee per plate). Call 833-9998 for reservations. The Crest, 5025 Wible Road.
Pelezzio: The new downtown venue is throwing its hat in the Valentine's ring with Pelezzio of Love. Dinner will include your choice of tri-tip, chicken or shrimp pasta with mashed potatoes, vegetables, dinner roll, glass of wine and dessert. Music and dancing will follow. Cost is $75, $150 per couple or $250 for four. Tickets available at casaroyalbanquethall.com/valentines-day-dinner-tickets. 6 p.m. Feb. 14, Pelezzio, 1901 Chester Ave.
Wingstop: Order your Wing Luv Kit and keep it sauce. The deal only available at wingstop.com, comes allows you to create a DIY wing bouquet. The kit ($45) includes a Wingstop $25 Gift Card, heart-shaped box, liner paper, black ribbon, bouquet skewers, Wing Luv cards and a how-to guide. You'll have to pick up the chicken wings and rose petals after to complete the gift.
Olive Garden: Not to be outdone, the Italian chain restaurant has brought back its breadstick bouquet. Starting Feb. 13, diners can order the Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two ($34.99), which includes two individual soups or salads, breadsticks and choice of dipping sauce (Alfredo or five cheese marinara), shareable entree for two (five cheese ziti al forno or chicken Alfredo) and choice of a dessert (black tie mousse cake or tiramisu). The dinner includes bouquet wrappers and never-before-seen chocolate mint boxes for your after dinner mints, while supplies last. Breadstick bouquet wrappers are also available now to download at Olive Garden’s website.
SINGLES SERVING
Unfortunately "The Bachelor Live on Stage" was canceled, but those looking for a love connection have some holiday options.
Singles Mingle: Those not coupled up and cozy at dinner at the hotel can head to Prospect Lounge, which will offer hosted appetizers, drink specials and a DJ dropping the beats for the dance floor from 7 to 9 p.m. and dancing after until 1 a.m. Cover is $10. 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
A Night of Love: The Bakersfield Marriott is hosting a meet and greet for singles (and couples) out for fun. Fresno comedian Feather Da'Wyz and R&B artist Karlos Farrar will perform and radio personality Danny Morrison will serve as master of ceremonies. Event includes a complimentary Plush Vodka cocktail, heavy appetizer reception, photo booth and more. Cost is $40; tickets available at eventbrite.com. Room package specials available at bakersfieldmarriott.com. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave.
Bakersfield's Get A Heart On Pub Crawl: This event takes all the guessing out of the game. Attendees pick a colored heart to express their intentions: pink for single, purple for "ask me," and red for those just there for the beer. Attendees check in at Riley's Tavern then head to a number of stops including Jerry's Pizza & Pub, CraSh Lounge, Sandrini’s Public House, Syndicate Lounge and Mama Roomba for drink specials. Food deals will also be offered at Jerry's and Tacos Las Salsas Express. There will also be contests, games and prizes. Cost is $12; tickets available at eventbrite.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14, check in at Riley's, 1523 19th St.
Pre-Valentine Singles Mixer and Speed Dating: Those looking to make a connection before the holiday, Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933 has you covered. In its third year, the event boasts that a couple who met there last year are now married. The evening will include speed dating (register at 6 p.m., dating starts at 7 p.m.), games, food and drinks for purchase and raffle prizes. Cost is $10 in advance at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door. For more information, call 302-6089. 6-10 p.m. Feb. 13, 1933, 7900 Downing Ave.
GALENTINE'S DAY
Grab your own Ann Perkins and make it a day to remember, even if these don't fall on Feb. 12, the date named by Leslie Knope on NBC's "Parks and Recreation."
Love Potion Cocktail Class: Eureka! is offering an experiential dining event where guests can learn to make its Love Potion cocktail. Get hands-on experience mixing the gin cocktail and snack on appetizers. Cost is $25, which includes Valentine's treats and branded swag to take home. Tickets available at eventbrite.com. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Eureka!, 10520 W. Stockdale Highway.
Valentine Cocktail Class: Eric and Anna Olson of Central Coast Distillery are leading another class at Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant. The duo will teach attendees how to make Love on the Rocks (Forager gin, tonic and blood orange), Shut Up and Kiss Me (Forager vodka made from honey, Meyer lemon and a touch of cranberry), Brown Sugar (their twist on a classic made with Forager bourbon) and You Can Have Manhattan (Manhattan with house-made plum brandy, preserved cherries, bitters and Forager’s Rum Blanco). Snack on small bites including country pate with fig jam, Berkshire stroganoff and bourbon brownies with chocolate frosting. Tickets are $29 per person and include $10 off of your purchase of two or more bottles of any Forager spirits the night of the event. Call 633-9463 to reserve your spot. 6 p.m. Feb. 12, Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant, 4140 Truxtun Ave.
Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch: Start your engines, "Drag Race" fans, this is a day to remember. The interactive drag brunch is back at The Tower. This edition will be hosted by Honey Davenport and featuring drag queens Roxxxy Andrews, Sonique, Jazmin Balenciaga and Vanessa Elektra. Although the event is presented by "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge and TV personality Ross Matthews, he may not be in attendance. Cost is $35, includes mimosa and brunch buffet; $45 for VIP, includes early entrance and meet and greet after the show; or $55 for premium, includes all of the above plus five additional mimosas and cocktail server. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 15, The Tower, 1200 Truxtun Ave.
The BLVD: Enjoy unlimited mimosas and a $10 game play card for just $20. Call 873-4477 for more details. 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13, The BLVD, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.
