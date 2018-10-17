Halloween is only one day but all good parents know the spooky fun — and costumed appearances — run through October. The whole family can get into the spirit by heading out to California Living Museum, which is hosting its Boo at the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday.
Goblins of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes, and there will be games to play and prizes to win.
Docents will offer encounters with ambassador animals, and there will be wildlife presentations. Attendees can also check out the California coast room, which recently reopened with new aquariums, one for seahorses and another for Hank the octopus. There is also a touch tank with brittle starfish, sea cucumbers, giant keyhole limpets, purple sea urchins and crabs as well as a jellyfish aquarium.
Guests will be able to take on the Condor Challenge climbing tower, which features two, 32-foot climbing faces with four distinct climbing routes, for free. For more laid-back fun, rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad are $1.
Treats abound for both the guests and the animals, many of whom will receive snack-filled jack-o'-lanterns. Food will be sold by Hunsaker Bros. Carnie Corn. Rest assured, their menu includes more than sweet corn, including corn dogs, french fries, iced lemonade and iced coffee for Mom and Dad, who will probably need it.
The event is free for children 12 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. CALM members also get in for free.
