Support local ag at 'Save Water, Drink Beer'

The Kern County Farm Bureau certainly deserves a round for creative event naming with its "Save Water, Drink Beer" event being held Thursday at Temblor Brewing Co.
A partnership with the Water Association of Kern, this social event is open to anyone who enjoys food, music, raffles and craft beer from Temblor Brewing Co.
Along the way, guests can learn more about the water association and the bureau, which for more than 100 years has focused on advocacy, education, and promotion of the local area agriculture industry.
"This year Water Association of Kern partnered with the Farm Bureau on this event to not just enhance the fun, but to help highlight issues that affect the agriculture industry and our community, like water," Jenny Holtermann, Water Association of Kern executive director and KCFB first vice president, said in a news release. "We encourage everyone to come out to show support and have a great time with us."
"We invite the public to join us and support the Farm Bureau while enjoying food, beer, and learning more about local agriculture," Patty Poire, Kern County Farm Bureau board president, said in the news release. "This event is always a good time and a wonderful opportunity to socialize, network, and have fun meeting new people."
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the brewery, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Cost to attend is $25, $20 for KCFB members and includes food and beverages.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Farm Bureau at 661-397-9635 or on Eventbrite.com. Proceeds will benefit the Kern County Farm Bureau.