Support local ag at 'Save Water, Drink Beer'

Enjoy Under a Blood Orange Sky or one of Temblor Brewing Co.'s other beers at Thursday's "Save Water, Drink Beer" event being held by the Kern County Farm Bureau in partnership with the Water Association of Kern.

The Kern County Farm Bureau certainly deserves a round for creative event naming with its "Save Water, Drink Beer" event being held Thursday at Temblor Brewing Co.

A partnership with the Water Association of Kern, this social event is open to anyone who enjoys food, music, raffles and craft beer from Temblor Brewing Co.

