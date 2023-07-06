The Kern River Parkway Nature Center is now offering summer programs coordinated with local nonprofits at the restored adobe peacock house in Hart
Volunteers from the Audubon Society, Sierra Club and Native Plant Society have worked with new Nature Center Director Raeyana Ross in planning the programs at the restored adobe peacock house in Hart Park.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the center is open to visit the restored 1939-era WPA adobe, which earlier this year was recognized by the California Preservation Foundation for excellence in historic restoration.
"We are proud to have been recognized for our work on this project among other prestigious projects in the state," said Kern Historical Society vice chair Steven Montgomery. "Now it's our responsibility to make use of this building as a meeting place for various groups interested in this exceptional regional park. Our special mission is to offer programs for children and visitors to the park."
"We could use more volunteers to show people around the adobe," said Ross.
Ross is enthusiastic about her role in planning free programs for kids and adults at Hart Park. The Kern County native grew up in Lake Isabella and has an associate degree in forestry from Bakersfield College. She also has work experience at the Santa Ana Zoo, California Living Museum and Carrizo Plain National Monument.
"I hope to develop a center that involves the community in understanding nature, no matter our circumstances," she said. "Sparking the interest in our youth will help develop creative and imaginative opportunities for them to thrive successfully."
The topics of free programs at the Nature Center, which take place at 2 p.m. on the designated day, includes river geology (Saturday), the feral cat problem (Sunday) and nutrition (July 15).
Other planned talks will be about insects (July 16), birds (July 23) and owls (July 30).
Story hours are also in the works, including one on July 29. Future events include a Ranger Appreciation Day toward the end of July and a yard sale to benefit the Kern River Parkway Foundation nonprofit and Nature Center.
Ross is now scheduling programs for August and September. Ideally programs should center on aspects of nature in the park to help young people appreciate the natural environment of the area.
To learn more about the activities at the Nature Center and receive information about schedule updates and volunteer opportunities ("We could use more volunteers to show people around the adobe," Ross said), contact Ross at kernnaturecenter@gmail.com or message her at the Nature Center's Facebook page (@KRPNatureCenter). The Facebook page also has the full calendar of events for the month.
Marjorie Bell is a member of the local chapter of the Sierra Club.