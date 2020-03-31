You'll still be enjoying movies at home for awhile but now you can take home a theater meal. Studio Movie Grill is reopening to offer curbside takeout for a special menu of its comforting snacks, burgers and more.
Pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday at the theater, 2733 Calloway Drive. Call 535-2292 (press 3) for curbside takeout. The theater will only accept credit card payments.
Ten percent of proceeds from food orders will go to support Studio Movie Grill team members at locations nationwide affected by theater closures.
The current menu is slightly scaled down from the theater's usual offerings (see menu here). Burgers and pizzas are available as well as coconut chicken tenders, pretzel bites, awesome crispy wings and chocolate beignets.
You can also pick up snacks like plain or peanut M&Ms, Twizzlers and Sour Patch Kids, although popcorn is not currently offered. Bottled beer and wine will also be available to go as well as canned soft drinks and bottled water.
“As a conscious company that cares deeply about its team members, SMG is exploring every conceivable way to keep them working while staying safe and healthy as well as offering our local communities additional food options," founder/CEO Brian Schultz said in a news release. "We will continue to plan ahead for the day we can once more open our doors and welcome everyone back to relax and enjoy dinner and a movie together."
And while the big-screen blockbusters may be on hold, SMG is offering a slate of alternate programming virtual screenings, including a selection of titles from Film Movement and Magnolia, at its website (studiomoviegrill.com/movie/film-series/smg-at-home). Rentals are $12 for three days, with a portion of proceeds also aiding team members.
The chain also plans to partner with Grubhub for third-party delivery soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.