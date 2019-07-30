Bakersfield Community Theatre is ready to showcase the talents of its young performers in this weekend’s “Stuart Little.”
Based on E.B. White’s children’s book, “Stuart Little” is about the titular mouse born to a human family. The play, adapted by Joseph Robinette, is a production of the BCT Youth Theatre program.
Directed by Tim Fromm and co-directors Stevie McNabb and Caleb Miller, “Stuart Little” will be onstage for three performances this weekend: Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online at bctstage.org or by phone at 831-8114. BCT is at 2400 S. Chester Ave.
