Street Nights Festival brings the party to Stramler Park

The first-ever Street Nights Festival promises a "weekend of amazing music, craft beer and dozens of street food vendors." As to whether the event at Stramler Park, which kicks off Saturday, delivers, that remains to be seen.

More than 30 breweries and purveyors of hard ciders and seltzers are slated to participate, offering bottomless samples at the 21-and-over event.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

