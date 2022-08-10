Street Nights Festival brings the party to Stramler Park

The first-ever Street Nights Festival promises a "weekend of amazing music, craft beer and dozens of street food vendors." As to whether the event at Stramler Park, which kicks off Saturday, delivers, that remains to be seen.
More than 30 breweries and purveyors of hard ciders and seltzers are slated to participate, offering bottomless samples at the 21-and-over event.
Those tastings will be available starting at 4 p.m. with the last call at 8:45 p.m. and last pour at 9. A cash bar selling full-size margaritas will sell drinks until 9:30 p.m.
Bring additional cash for the 40-plus food vendors expected to also take part.
Get It Twisted, which serves up a variety of toppings on its spiral-cut fried potatoes (including new additions of chili and chorizo), said via its Instagram page that it will be taking part. Event organizers did not provide any additional information on food as of press time.
VIP ticket holders ($79 for Saturday, $69 for Sunday or $150 for the weekend) will have access to a complimentary catered taco bar from 4 to 8 p.m. along with private beer and spirits sampling during that same time in the VIP lounge.
VIPs will also be able to enjoy air-conditioned executive restrooms (a real perk in the summer heat) and additional lawn games.
Six bands will perform each day. Saturday's lineup consists of Valley Wolf (4 to 4:30 p.m.), Weapons of Mass Creation (4:45 to 5:15 p.m.), The Jack Moves (5:30 to to 6 p.m.), Brainstory (6:15 to 7 p.m.), Quitapenas (7:15 to 8 p.m.) and Los Amigos Invisibles (8:30 to 10 p.m.). Sunday's tunes will be provided by 3LH (4 to 4:30 p.m.), Hair (4:45 to 5:15 p.m.), Paint (5:30 to 6:10 p.m.), Triptides (6:30 to 7:15 p.m.), Hate Drugs (7:30 to 8:15 p.m.) and Together Pangea (8:45 to 9:45 p.m.).
The festival runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave.
Admission for Saturday is $49 in advance, $59 the day of the event. Sunday admission is $45, $50 the day of the event.
Weekend tickets, good for both days, are $89. VIP tickets are $79 Saturday, $69 Sunday or $150 for the weekend.
For those not planning to drink alcohol, a designated driver ticket will be offered for $25 per day.
Tickets must be purchased in advance as there will be no sales at the gate. Visit eventrbrite.com to purchase.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.