Stockdale's Class of 2010 to hold its 10-year reunion on Saturday

Get ready, Mustangs: The Stockdale High School Class of 2010 is holding its 10-year reunion on Saturday.
The event being held at Coconut Joe's Banquet Hall will have a luau theme. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire, although men are not permitted to wear tank tops per the venue's rules.
A barbecue dinner, catered by Coconut Joe's, will be served. There will also be a no host bar.
Tickets are $50 (plus tax) for the first 150 "early birds," $55 for general admission after that. Visit Eventbrite.com to purchase.
The reunion runs from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the hall, 4000 Easton Drive.
For additional information, email stockdaleclassof2010@gmail.com.