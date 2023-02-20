 Skip to main content
Stockdale grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!' again

When Eesha Sohail had the opportunity to audition for the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament in San Francisco, she called it a “defining” decision that turned out to be one of her best choices, the Stockdale High alumna said.

She also had a wedding of a cousin that she could have attended, but instead she chased her dream of being on "Jeopardy!" That choice led to her appearance in the 2019 tournament. She reached the semifinals and won $10,000. And now, she’s back for the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.

