Stockdale grad to appear on 'Jeopardy!' again

When Eesha Sohail had the opportunity to audition for the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament in San Francisco, she called it a “defining” decision that turned out to be one of her best choices, the Stockdale High alumna said.
She also had a wedding of a cousin that she could have attended, but instead she chased her dream of being on "Jeopardy!" That choice led to her appearance in the 2019 tournament. She reached the semifinals and won $10,000. And now, she’s back for the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament.
“It was amazing,” Sohail said of being in the reunion tournament. “The first time we all met we were kids. It’s just interesting to meet one another again as adults and seeing how everyone ended up.”
Sohail will appear in the quarterfinals episode on Wednesday, March 1, against Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University, and Dan Oxman, a senior at Maryland.
The show has been taped, and Sohail, a 21-year-old recent UCLA graduate, was not allowed to talk about the details of the matchup. The reunion tournament episodes began Monday.
It wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Sohail advanced past the quarterfinals. She is no stranger to elite, national competitions. As a middle-schooler at Norris she competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee twice.
While she was enthralled with spelling and language, she also carried a strong love for "Jeopardy!" as a child. She remembers when her family would turn on the TV for an hour in the evening to watch "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune."
A few times she auditioned to appear on "Kids Jeopardy!" But it wasn’t until later, when she was finishing up at Stockdale that she made it on the Jeopardy! Teen Tournament. She met her hero Alex Trebek, who died in 2020. Mayim Bialik is the host for the reunion tournament.
When Sohail did not reach the finals of the teen tournament, she was crushed but far from devastated.
“I was proud of getting to the semifinals and just happy to be on the show at all,” she said. “It didn’t really register as a disappointment to me.”
Sohail said she enjoyed her experiences at UCLA and said there was great support during the coronavirus pandemic. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology with a minor in global studies in December. She’ll walk in the graduation ceremony in the spring.
She recently moved back to Bakersfield. She plans to watch her "Jeopardy!" episode in a low-key setting with family and friends.
In the fall, she’s headed to Dallas to start a new journey at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
After the reunion tournament, could Sohail return to be on a regular show of "Jeopardy!"?
“If they ever let me back, I’ll be the first to be there,” Sohail said. “I know the game is a lot of pressure … but when you’re in the zone and just playing the game, it really is so much fun.”
Sohail is the oldest of three children. She has two younger brothers, Emaad, 19, a sophomore at UCLA, studying computational biology, and Aden, who is in the fourth grade.
Emaad said he is proud of his sister.
“This wasn’t her first time on TV,” he said. “I remember in middle school she was in the national spelling bee. That was quite an experience on its own. Maybe I got a little jaded about it when she was on 'Jeopardy!' It was entirely surreal, sitting in the audience and watching her on stage. It doesn’t feel real at the moment and then you watch it on TV and millions of people are also watching it.”