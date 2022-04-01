Comic book fans and lovers of all things pop culture have a new place to be Saturday. After a 15-year hiatus, the Stockdale Comic Book and Collectible Show is back for its 26th event.
Being held outdoors in Stockdale High School's quad area, this free show will feature more than 30 vendors selling comic books as well as games and collectibles from a number of fandoms including "Star Wars," Pokemon, anime, Funko, My Little Pony, Disney, anime and more.
Along with vendors and food for sale from Outkast Catering, the event will feature local artists selling their original work.
Special guests include mother and daughter Leilani and Ariel Shiu, whose acting credits include roles as Jawas on Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." The pair will meet fans, sign autographs (for a fee) and have exclusive Jawa merchandise for sale.
There will also be a costume contest at 1 p.m. with prizes for best dressed in children and adult (16 and older) categories. Sign up on-site before 12:45 p.m. to enter.
This is the biggest show ever for the event that previously ran from 1993 to 2007 as a fundraiser for the school's Creative Arts Club.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2800 Buena Vista Road. Parking and event access are available from lots off Buena Vista Road and White Lane.