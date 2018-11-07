There will be a lot of Food for Thought at this Second Saturday. Along with the usual farmers markets, retail discounts and activities, Studio O+A out of San Francisco has something special headed to Bakersfield. The design firm is parking its Food for Thought Truck outside Cafe Smitten for a week of brainstorming on Eastchester.
The truck's stop in Bakersfield is thanks to architect Daniel Cater. Along with running Cater Design Group Inc., Cater is a founding member of Be In Bakersfield, the grassroots movement aimed at activating positive change within our community.
During a trip to San Francisco, he reconnected with a former colleague now working for Studio O+A. This fall, the Bay Area design firm has taken the mobile design studio to a variety of spots along the West Coast destinations with an eye for community projects centered around "tactical urbanism."
On Saturday, the truck will park beside Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) with a meet and greet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a pecha kucha from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For those unacquainted with that presentation style, it's not your boss's PowerPoint presentation. It usually consists of 20 slides shown for 20 seconds each in a format that's concise and fast-paced, and that can accommodate multiple speakers.
Hop up with a Counter Culture pour over and get ready to follow along.
The Food for Thought team will remain in town through Nov. 16, holding community presentations, design charrettes and activities to help the community visualize further development in Eastchester.
(Follow progress on the Food for Thought Truck’s activities via Instagram (@oa_fftt).)
Of course, not all of Second Saturday's activities are about visualizations and developing the community. Plan to have a good time at a number of events including:
• The Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will host a painting project inspired by its exhibition "The Society of Six: California Colorists." Learn about impressionistic brushstrokes and take in the other displays in the fall collection.
• House of Flowers (1611 19th St.) will host a creation station for DIY fall pressed flower luminarias. They will also unveil their holiday workshop schedule and host giveaways.
• Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will offer a free bonsai demonstration with refreshments. There will also be a gallery and art sale.
• Samsara Wellness Center will host a free yoga session, open to all levels, at noon at 17th Place Townhomes, 1001 18th St. Bring a yoga mat, water and some friends.
• The F Street Farmers Market (F Street and Golden State) will promote area produce and products with a variety of vendors including California Craft Coffee, Apple Sherrill Orchards, Pepper Delight, Tesch Family Farms, Mojave Worm Tea and more. Check it out from 7:45 a.m. to noon.
• The Hen's Roost (1916 G St.) is celebrating its Apple Core Project, which hosts the annual Kris Kringle Christmas Eve event to feed and assist those less fortunate in the community. Along with a pop-up market of vendors, they will be selling blankets ($40) part of a buy one, give one to a person in need.
• Bike Bakersfield (1708 Chester Ave.) will offer tuneups and information on its recycle-a-bike program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Call 321-9247 for more details.)
• Discounts and discoveries abound at businesses and groups including Red Door Interiors (2300 Eye St.), Dress for Success (1416 17th St.), Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.), In Your Wildest Dreams (716 19th St.), Cottage Arts (1024 Truxtun Ave.) and more.
Check out the rest of the offers on the Second Saturday map at bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com/map.
