 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Still shopping local at Bako Market

Since starting last January, The Bako Market has continued to gain a following with dozens of merchants and food vendors taking part in the often semimonthly event.

The pop-up market returns on Saturday with at least 70 local vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases