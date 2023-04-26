Still shopping local at Bako Market

Since starting last January, The Bako Market has continued to gain a following with dozens of merchants and food vendors taking part in the often semimonthly event.
The pop-up market returns on Saturday with at least 70 local vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses.
Participants include: Captain B's (Shark Bait snacks, smoked salts and marinade mix), Baked by B (cottage bakery), Sup Beech Creations (laser engravings), Boards & Botanicals (wooden crafts for the home and garden), Little Beads and Things (jewelry and accessories), Juju's Bakehouse (macarons), Customs by LeeAnna (custom apparel and handmade items), Simply Freeze Dried (freeze-dried candies, fruits and veggies), Yuri's Bowtique (hair bows and more), Buzy Bee Creations (glass cups, tumblers and personalized gifts)
Pop-up book shop The Index will have new releases including signed editions from authors Ottessa Moshfeigh, Rachel Kushner, Gabrielle Zevin and Sadeqa Johnson.
MW Creations, known for its inventively scented soy candles, will have some of its top scents including Sunday Funday, Georgia Peach, Beach Bum, Monkey Farts, Electric Feel and Basic Hippie. It will also have Mother’s Day and teacher appreciation packages for sale.
DJ Pantomime will provide music at the market.
The pet-friendly event will also include raffles and prizes.
Starting at 10 a.m., the market is held at Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
If you can't make Saturday's market, head out next week for the Cinco de Mayo night market, which will be held from 5 to 9 p.m.
