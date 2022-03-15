Still plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

We're smack-dab in the holiday week, so put on some green and make your plans.
Options include:
Tiki-Ko (1919 K St): The downtown bar will have a new green tiki mug for sale as well as drink specials and plans to blast some Pogues and Dropkick Murphys.
St. Patrick's Day at Rock & Wings: The eastside location (2858 Niles St.) will have DJ Mickey Rock perform at 4 p.m. followed by La Revancha at 7 p.m. Drink specials will be available all day. Over at the southwest spot (2180 White Lane), DJ Frank G will go on at 5 p.m. followed by live music from Silo Y Vanessa. There will be no cover charge at either location, and drink specials will be available all day.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): The club is open to the public for a daylong celebration with a themed lunch and dinner of corned beef and cabbage, with drink specials including $4 draft beers and $4 shots. Call 661-831-4200 for additional information.
St. Patrick's Day Karaoke Party: Stella's Sandtrap (3133 Niles St.) will offer karaoke surprises with Big Bubba Entertainment, complementary food, green beer and drink specials from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. including $5.50 melon kamikazes, $6 Jameson, $4 draft beers and $1 Jell-O shots.
Dublin’s Shamfest: Elements Venue and Nokturnal Entertainment have teamed again for an event featuring performances by La Marcha Sound and Kali Sol along with a "superstar DJ lineup" with Nokturnal, Editt, Ace, ReFlex, Dos Muchoz and ILL Flo.
The festively decorated venue will include two live leprechauns, a taco bar with Irish corned beef tacos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Irish michelada corner and $3 Guinness beers.
There will also be an exclusive Jameson bar with Jameson, Jameson Black Barrel, Jameson IPA Edition and Jameson Orange with mixers (pickle juice, orange juice, ginger ale, Sprite, club soda and Dr Pepper).
The Shamfest starts at 4 p.m. Thursday at Elements Venue & Banquet Centre, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H.
Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 at the door, if available. Reserved seats (includes three draft beers, three tacos and lanyard) are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.
All tickets are available at dublinsshamfest2022.eventbrite.com.
'80s-'90s Throwback Reunion St. Patrick's Saturday: Elements Venue is again the site of a holiday party, this one with TSG Group. This blast from the past features three bands from Bakersfield's 1980s and '90s music scene that played venues including Club 19, Moonlight Lounge and Maitia's).
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the first band, The Press featuring Glenda Robles, playing at 6:15 p.m. O.P. Stylee follows at 7:30 p.m. with The Hitmen coming on at 8:45 p.m. DJ Noe G will play between sets.
The venue will still be wearing o' the green from the Shamfest with a similar menu: taco bar with Irish corned beef tacos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, Irish michelada corner, $3 Guinness beers and $6 Jameson drinks.
Tickets are $17, $27 at the door (if available). Reserved seats are $22, $32 at the door; VIP tickets are $40, $50 at the door and include a reserved seat, three draft beers, three tacos and souvenir lanyard.
Purchase tickets at www.moonshineme.net. For group tickets and bottle service, call Manuel Gutierrez at 661-301-4681.
St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt: Flight Adventure Park (3200 Buck Owens Blvd, #100) is hosting two family-friendly hunts on Saturday, one at 10:15 and another at 11:15 a.m. Each will last 30 minutes as participants search for all the gold coins around the park.
Those who play have a chance at a golden ticket, which allows the bearer to jump for free at the park for 30 consecutive days.
Tickets, ranging from $12 to $18, are available at flightadventurepark.com/spd.
Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame (2230 Q St.): The venue will host a concert with Frank Myers, who is known for his success as one-half of the duo Baker & Myers as well as a writer and producer for some of the top names in country and pop.
Some of his award-winning work has included "Just You and I" by Eddie Rabbit and Crystal Gayle, John Michael Montgomery's "I Swear," Lonestar's “I'm Already There" and "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Tomorrow" by Chris Young. His other co-writing and production work has teamed him with Richie McDonald, Vince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus, All-4-One, Pam Tillis, The Gatlins, Andy Griggs, Eddy Raven, John Rich, Dave Fenley, Angie Keilhauer and more.
Also performing is Jimmy Nichols, one of the busiest keyboard session players in Nashville who served as Faith Hill's music director during "The Soul to Soul II Tour with Tim McGraw," the highest-grossing country tour of all time. He has recorded with Carrie Underwood, Daryle Singletary, Billy Ray Cyrus, the late Mindy McCready and Elton John.
For the concert, Nichols, a Yamaha Motif keyboard expert, will play the Buck Owens Knabe Grand Piano.
Longtime Buckarette Kim McAbee and guitarist/singer Teddy Spanke will open the show, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the venue. Tickets ($20-$25) can be purchased at bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com or at the box office.
Call 661-864-1701 for more information.
Fifth annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl: Dubbed the "luckiest bar crawl ever," this event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday at 2nd Phase Brewing, 1004 19th St.
Attendees will also stop at the Padre Hotel; CraSh Lounge, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, Pyrenees Cafe, The Selfie Studio and Silver Fox Starlite Lounge followed by an afterparty at Jerry's Pizza & Pub. Each will have unique specials.
Additional fun includes a costume contest with a $1,000 grand prize, food and drink specials, custom lucky badge and lanyard.
Tickets ($25, $20 if purchased in groups of four or more) are available at crawlwith.us/bakersfield/stpattys.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Enjoy Irish-inspired offerings all day long in the hotel's Brimstone bar. Start off with breakfast of stout-glazed scones with house-made marmalade ($5); Bailey's French toast ($10), made with house-made brioche, Bailey’s Irish cream and Jameson maple syrup; or corned beef hash ($14) with house-made corned beef, Yukon Gold potatoes, poached eggs and herbed hollandaise.
At lunch, opt for a Padre Reuben ($15), made with house-smoked bison pastrami, gruyère, house-made kraut, caraway rye and whole grain Guinness mustard.
Dinnertime options are shepherd’s pie ($18), made with Angus beef, Guinness gravy, peas and carrots, and potato gratin; and the classic Irish dinner ($26), with house-made corned beef, Yukon Gold potatoes, cabbage, carrots and Guinness mustard. Both are served with honey oat Guinness rolls. You can also treat yourself to Irish lava cake ($8), a chocolate Guinness cake with Jameson truffle, Bailey’s buttercream, anglaise and bordeaux cherries.
Also the band Easy In will play at Prairie Fire from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): Enjoy a clover combo ($25.95) featuring the corned beef dinner, with corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage and corn on the cob; a helping of shepherd's pie; and a slice of Irish cake, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m for dine-in or takeout. Those with a lighter appetite can stick to individual entrees including the corned beef dinner ($20.95), shepherd's pie ($14.95) or Guinness beef stew ($7.95).
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road Suite 2): The wine bar is hosting its annual St. Patty's Day Modern Times Beer Tasting. Enjoy five Modern Times beers and wear green for a chance to win a prize. Tickets are $25, which includes tasting, 7-ounce logo glassware and a Bavarian pretzel appetizer plate, and must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
McGarry’s Irish Pub (1110 Calloway Drive): The Iron Outlaws will ring in the holiday along with special guest Country Deluxe starting at 6 p.m. The band will also be riding high on the release of its new single "Take It Or Leave It," which is out now via Iron Gate Records.
Shenanigans Irish Pub (4715 Coffee Road): The bar that will soon become The Hideout is offering "lots of cheer, beer and Irish blessings" for revelers from 3 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.