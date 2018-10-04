While the topics of creation and evolution can make emotions rise instantly, I unemotionally suggest that the debate concerning creation by an infinite creator God as revealed in the Bible versus human evolution through millions of years is quite personal to your life. It is more than just a theological and/or scientific discussion — this debate matters.
Consider the human value implications of evolution. If we have evolved from monkeys and are just a part of a continuing process lasting millions of years, then the human being has no more inherent value than being simply an anonymous step in this progression.
You have no inherent worth; your body will just decompose to become dust and it will be as if you were never here. Sure, your children and grandchildren might remember you. And maybe your tombstone will last a few hundred years. But did you really matter? Evolution would say, “Not really, no.”
But the Bible gives a completely opposite view of humanity. The first chapter of Genesis says that God created humanity in his image, that in meaningful and real ways we are fashioned after the character of God himself. He did not give this distinction to any other part of his creation, just to you.
This means that you are special and unique, created to imitate God in many ways. Genesis portrays the creation of mankind as the pinnacle and ultimate act of creation. A human being has inherent worth because he is created in the image of God.
To wholesale believe the theory of evolution is quite the gamble in three ways. First, believing evolution is taking the gamble that the Bible is completely bogus and unreliable. Creation is not just taught in the first chapters of the Bible; it is taught all throughout the Bible. So, to believe evolution is the gamble that the Bible is completely unreliable. And considering that the Bible claims to be the revealed mind of God himself, this is a big gamble.
Second, believing evolution is taking the gamble that God is not worth anything. The Bible says (in multiple places) that God alone is worthy to be worshiped because he is our creator. For example, Psalm 95:6 says, “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the LORD, our Maker!” To deny creation is then to deny that God is worthy to be worshiped. Big gamble.
Finally, believing evolution is taking the gamble of believing that Jesus Christ was a liar.
Jesus is recorded in the Gospels as believing creation. Matthew 19:4 and Mark 10:6 record Jesus stating that not only did God make the creation but that God made the first people, Adam and Eve. Even more directly, Jesus is said in the New Testament to be the Creator as God the Son (John 1:3; Colossians 1:16).
So, to wholesale believe evolution is to state that the Bible is bogus, that God is worthless, and that Jesus Christ is a liar. Not a risk I’m willing to take personally.
All of this is addressed in the upcoming Steadfast Bible Conference on Oct. 12–13. Sessions will focus on topics related to “Creation: The Truth of the Beginning.” There are two featured speakers: geologist Dr. Terry Mortenson, discussing why the creation vs. evolution debate matters, the origin and impact of the evolution theory and "Ape-Men, Adam, and the Gospel." Paleontologist Dr. Matt McLain will take on the topics "Does the Fossil Record Support Naturalistic Evolution?" and "Do You Have a Reptile-Like Ancestor?"
This event is in partnership with Answers in Genesis, The Master’s University, Grace Bible Church of Bakersfield and Valley Baptist Church. It takes place at Valley Baptist's Fruitvale campus.
— Dr. Steve Swartz is senior pastor of Grace Bible Church of Bakersfield. The views expressed are his own.
