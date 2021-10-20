Step back in time with Bakersfield Walks event on Oct. 30.

The Kern River Parkway Foundation, Kern-Kaweah Chapter of Sierra Club, Buena Vista Group, and Audubon Society are collaborating on a Bakersfield Walks public event on Oct. 30.
Individuals and families will walk the Tuhohi Trail, which parallels the Kern river bed in Yokuts Park. The 1.5-mile walk starts at the park to Lake Truxtun followed by a return on the gravel trail.
Indigenous groups hosted a blessing ceremony when Yokuts Park was dedicated in 1993. Indigenous groups are invited to participate in this event.
"Bakersfield families will enjoy a chance to step back in time and walk in the footsteps of early Yokuts Native Americans to enjoy and explore their path along the Kern River," said Ann Gallon, past chair of the Buena Vista Group.
Gallon recalls John Muir, a founder and first president of Sierra Club, who wrote in the late 1800s: "Indians walk softly and hurt the landscape hardly more than birds or squirrels."
"One of our goals is to promote the health benefits of exercise," said Rich O'Neil, KRPF co-founder. Health professionals tout the benefits of walking. Communities need to be designed to make walking safe, enjoyable and convenient.
"Walking is a healthy alternative to expensive family activities such as movies, amusement parks and restaurants," O'Neil said.
To participate in the walk, meet around 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in the shaded area in Yokuts Park (off the Truxtun extension at Empire Drive) where walkers will find drinking water, treats and tables with local organizations. Bring containers for water.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, check out the Buena Vista Sierra Club Facebook page (facebook.com/SCBVG).
Individuals or families are asked to make a $10 suggested donation, which will aid KRPF in its efforts to supporting the planned nature center at Hart Park. KRPF also is sponsoring Bring Back the Kern, which is advocating for water year around in the Kern River. Any profits from donations will go to the KRPF.
— Marjorie Bell is a member of the Buena Vista Group.