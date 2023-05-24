Steeped in tradition: Contestants gear up for annual Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off

BY OLIVIA GARCIA
For The Californian
When Alfredo Marron first began to participate in the Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off some 15 years ago, it was initially meant to promote his business, El Chingon Alfredo’s Drains and Plumbing Services.
But over time, he found a deeper meaning.
“After a while that didn’t matter anymore,” Marron said. “I just wanted to be around the people. I really enjoyed being out there. There’s just too much fun out there for it to be all about business.”
Marron’s annual participation as a menudo and pozole participant has turned into a tradition with his family to celebrate their culture and love of Hispanic food.
“We look forward to it,” he said. “We keep the whole family together so our culture doesn’t perish. It’s in our roots. If you don’t keep the tradition alive then a lot of the recipes are going to be lost forever.
“We have to remember our forefathers and traditions.”
On Sunday, he will celebrate the tradition once again as the 23rd annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off kicks off at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
Menudo is a popular Mexican stew dish that includes tripe (the stomach lining of a cow), hominy and various seasonings.
Some vouch that menudo is a cure for a hangover. Meanwhile pozole is another well-loved Mexican dish that is also soupy and includes hominy, but the meat is likely to be chicken or pork rather than tripe. Cabbage and other seasonings are also included in the dish.
A number of menudo and pozole cook-off participants will square off in a friendly competition Sunday to be ranked among the top three winners for each category. In addition, contestants’ booths are judged for their cultural reflection, uniqueness and creativity.
“This event has become a gathering of family and friends having a great time and making memories of the process of cooking and bonding,” said Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Tamsi has personally seen the event evolve from a small gathering to one that draws more than 8,000 to 10,000 people.
People show up not only for the cook-off portion but for the entertainment, children’s activities and local business vendors, Tamsi added.
Entertainment will include popular Mexican music group Banda Los Sebastianes, 1980s favorite the Mary Jane Girls: Max and Cheri, and ’90s hit duo A Light Shade of Brown. There is also a jalapeño-eating contest.
“This event lands on a perfect weekend to celebrate culture, music and community,” Tamsi said.
Another menudo and pozole contestant looking forward to this year is Corina Topete, who owns Jerry’s Pizza. Her mother, Maryann Benavente, entered the menudo contest in 2012 and won second place with her grandfather’s recipe.
“We have been attending ever since,” she said. “We love the togetherness it brings as a community and the family shares our Hispanic culture.”
Topete said she loves participating in different community events, and her booth has been known to earn a few accolades throughout the year, including best booth, best beverage and best brunch, to name a few.
“We love friendly competition with our community,” Topete said. “It creates a strong motivation to show the best of the best.”
Topete kept some of the key ingredients of her menudo secret but she did say that the recipe dates back over 100 years.
“My great-grandmother Cuba from Chihuahua, Mexico, taught my grandfather Hector Benavente, who has held onto the secrets of his mother’s recipe for many years. As a child, I have fond memories of this large pot of deliciousness sitting on the stove.”
Her grandfather would bring a pot to Jerry’s Pizza on Sunday for brunch.
Marron also finds that menudo reminds him of his father, Alfredo Sr. Last year, the booth was decorated in memory of his father who passed away in 2021 during the pandemic. Marron said his father spent his last 20 years riding around with him as he completed his jobs. He lived to be 90 years old.
Like Topete, Marron has also won best decorated booth at the event, as well as taking third in the pozole contest. His daughter, Crystal Zamora, makes the pozole while he prepares the menudo with his wife, Crescencia Penaloza, and his mother, Virginia Marron. With his mother’s health not in the best spirits, he does not think he will decorate the booth this time, but he and his family will be there for sure for the pozole and menudo competition.
When asked what makes his dishes so special, Marron couldn’t answer.
“I really don’t know,” he said. “It’s just made with a lot of love.
“Hispanic people, the way we show love is through our food. That is a tradition.”