Roots reggae band Steel Pulse will return to Bakersfield later this spring.
The band will play at the Fox Theater on May 23, part of a tour supporting its new album, "Mass Manipulation," its first in 15 years. Tickets are on sale now.
Steel Pulse has been making music since 1975, when the band formed in the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England, which has a large Afro-Caribbean population. The band is known for its politically charged music.
Tickets range from $25 to $50. Buy them now online at Ticketfly.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1700 20th St.
