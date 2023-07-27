What can you expect from a convention that has become known for its Hollywood star power when those performers and writers stay home? A lot of fun, it turns out.
As the name should make clear, San Diego Comic-Con isn't rooted in movies and shows but comic books. And that reach also extends to books themselves. So bringing together the artists, writers and publishers of these works already has the makings of a pretty fun convention.
Members of the Writers Guild of America, which began its strike in May, and SAG-AFTRA, whose members began picketing in July, were not in attendance to promote struck work but some came to discuss other projects not affected by the strike. For example, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared at a panel and held a signing for her new graphic novel "Mother Nature" from Titan Comics, which she co-wrote with Russell Goldman. (Those who won a spot in her signing were told she wouldn't discuss her film or TV work.)
This year, the celebrity sightings were of a different kind with many well-known comic artists and writers as well as newer ones who may have made a name for themselves in other fields like Kim-Joy, a cookbook author and runner-up on "The Great British Bake Off" who released the graphic novel "Turtle Bread" in May.
Since the early 2000s, Hall H has been known for hosting high-profile panels by studios to highlight their upcoming releases on big and small screens as well as plans for their respective "cinematic universes." It's been a common sight in any Comic-Con news coverage (or social media posts) to see thousands of people lined up outside overnight waiting to grab a spot in the 6,500-seat hall.
The chutes of people lining up for hours were not an issue this year and being able to walk right into the hall was a refreshing change.
Some Hall H panels were canceled this year while others left some breathing room for fans, which — having been there when it was at disgustingly maximum capacity — I didn't mind.
The Star Trek Universe panel held Saturday, which is usually the busiest day, drew a respectable crowd of fans who were eager to see the "Strange New Worlds"/"Lower Decks" crossover episode and were also treated to look at the final season of "Discovery" and the promo for "Subspace Rhapsody," a musical episode of "Strange New Worlds."
The only letdown, other than the moderator who did his best but did not thrive as a one-man show, was that the promise of a "Rhapsody" poster for attendees at the Paramount+ booth didn't pan out. Upon reaching the booth, we learned we would have to wait in line for the booth's photo-op for a chance at the poster. Chalk it up to a communication breakdown between panel organizers and the booth staff, but we were left poster-less.
Speaking of lines, there were still plenty but not necessarily as bad as in other years. (Credit to San Diego, which didn't hit above low 80s during the convention's run.)
Immersive experiences
One of the longer waits was for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" offsite activation, which consisted of an I spy-style game played on a touch screen in which you searched for clues in a scene from the series. Playing yielded a mystery prize dispensed by a vending machine. I was hoping for a Gut Milk tumbler but got a puzzle that would have likely thrilled Mabel.
The line there was so long because the event's second touch screen broke down early during the convention so everyone was waiting for their 30-second search on one screen.
Off-site activations were good this year with Paramount+'s The Lodge as one of the highlights. It included a "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" Energon Station with cold brew and iced tea, "Good Burger 2" sliders and a bar with show-themed cocktails; and photo-ops at The Krusty Krab of "SpongeBob SquarePants," a "1923" portrait studio with vintage-style photos and one for "Pet Sematary" that included digital aftereffects.
Guests could also complete CIA-worthy tests for "Special Ops: Lioness," get a "Star Trek" caricature or "Ink Master" airbrush tattoo and visit Lottie’s serene compound from "Yellowjackets" (and take home some of her honey).
AMC Networks went bigger with its Anne Rice Immortal Universe fan experience and activation for its shows "Interview with the Vampire" and "Mayfair Witches." Guests could visit "The Street of Immortality," a New Orleans-inspired immersive experience with photo and video opportunities along the route as well as giveaways.
Sadly, the line proved too long for me to experience this one.
Long wait times also kept me from "Hulu Animayhem," which featured immersive photo-ops and sets for “The Simpsons," “Family Guy," "Archer," "Futurama" and more.
Hulu also did a great drone show on Saturday night featuring characters from "Futurama" that inspired those in a hurry to reach their next destination to pause and admire the light display.
The least conveniently located activation I visited was "Step Into Jurassic Park," which was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of "Jurassic Park." Attendees could recreate fan-favorite moments from the iconic film including hiding from the velociraptors in the kitchen and cowering on the toilet before the Tyrannosaurus rex.
After walking through the scenes, guests ended up in a parking lot being able to shop 30th anniversary merch and scarf some dino-shaped branded chicken nuggets before exiting via a chain-link fence to a street that brought the real world into full focus after all the movie magic.
FX Networks also offered an off-site event that allowed attendees to visit whichever activity they chose unlike last year when guests had to go through them all in order. "American Horror Story: Delicate" sent you to a wellness center with a very unique healer while "A Murder at the End of the World" put you on a billionaire's private jet bound for a chilly undisclosed location.
Fans of "What We Do in the Shadows" got two photo-ops in Laszlo’s garden and a chance to win a beach ball or custom Iced treat, which ended up being one of the best snacks of the event.
Attendees also got a preview of "Shogun," although one must hope that the upcoming series, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, is more dynamic than the activation's samurai stunt show.
It may seem like this is activation-heavy but they're worth noting because even if you can't get into the convention (or you only have a one-day badge), you can still wait in line and take part in these off-site immersive experiences.
Walking around the Gaslamp District also gives you a chance to take in all the cosplay — and there is a lot.
Along with the activities and panels, the convention offered a great opportunity to pick up books from a variety of publishers as well as some original work from artists. Walking in artists alley and the smaller vendor areas reminded me of some local events with small local businesses just out hustling to get their name out there.
Every year is both thrilling and exhausting and afterward I wonder if I'll keep going back. For now, the answer is yes. And I have plenty of reading material to keep me busy until next July.