What can you expect from a convention that has become known for its Hollywood star power when those performers and writers stay home? A lot of fun, it turns out.

As the name should make clear, San Diego Comic-Con isn't rooted in movies and shows but comic books. And that reach also extends to books themselves. So bringing together the artists, writers and publishers of these works already has the makings of a pretty fun convention.

