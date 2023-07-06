Beat the heat with some cool activities downtown planned for Second Saturday.
Delve deeper into the life of artist Sam Francis with a conversation with award-winning writer Gabrielle Selz at the Bakersfield Museum of Art.
Selz is the author of "Light on Fire: The Art and Life of Sam Francis," the first comprehensive biography on one of the 20th's century's most profound abstract expressionists.
She will discuss the artist with John Seed, an artist, writer and board member of the Sam Francis Foundation, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase "Light on Fire" and have it signed by the author.
Before or after the event, visitors can view "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," the show featuring work by Francis as well as artists whom he influenced.
There will also be a free all-ages art project offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to create a collagraph print. That printing process, which uses a textured plate, is seen in the experimental printmaking featured in "The Circle of Sam Francis."
Visitors can view the other current exhibitions: "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival," "Rotem Reshef: Vista" and "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham."
Arbor Bloom Coffee Co. will offer coffee in the foyer from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Admission, which includes access to the museum, is $20, $10 for students and free for members.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St.
The Cue (northeast corner of Q and 18th streets) is feeling neighborly, offering a free yoga session for Second Saturday.
Instructors from Back2Back will lead participants through the stretches starting at 8 a.m. in the high-end apartment complex's courtyard.
Don't forget to bring your mat and water.
Afterward those looking to make the move downtown can check out more about the development's available units.
Hot on the heels of First Friday, the Brickyard Downtown (1020 18th St.) will stay active hosting vendors including Zapped by Kimmie (permanent jewelry), Linda's Craft Space, Plants For Your Solie, Crafts by Crystal, Mictlan Tarot and Ruby Dream Creations.
Food trucks will be parked outside the venue including Mondough's (smashburgers), Sweet Edna’s Southern Catering and Pura Sabrosura (aguas frescas and snacks).
Visit @brickyarddowntown on Instagram for more information.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): Sample a signature fresca then enjoy brunch and $25 bottomless mimosas. Get creative in the art gallery space with the DIY paint station ($20, includes materials and canvas).
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will host a pop-up vendor event and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot. Vendors inside will also hold sales.
The store will also hold a summer buying event, allowing attendees to trade in their summer fashion items for cash or store credit. For more details on the event, being held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the business's Facebook page (@wildestdreamsconsignment).
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.) promises "the AC will be cranked and the wine will be flowing!" at its tasting room, which will host live music by Evan Morgan from 3 to 5 p.m. and Jon Ranger from 6 to 8 p.m.
Enjoy day drinking at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), which will make room for the Asu Peruvian Cuisine food truck.
The Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will host Charlotte White, who is offering free art classes for children and adults on pointillism, a technique made famous by Georges Seurat and Paul Signac.
The children's class is at 1 p.m. followed by a session for adults at 2:30 p.m. Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies.
Off the Rails (1517 18th St.) will host live music organized by The Mothership. Enjoy any number of beers on tap or in bottles while listening to the Jay Smith Group, which goes on at 8 p.m.
For more events planned for Second Saturday, which is organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram.